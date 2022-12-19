A local daycare will no longer be able to operate out of a county-owned building in the Sunnyside Plaza. Instead, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors is eyeing the 3,000-square-foot building off North Frederick Pike as a potential home for the Office of Elections-Voter Registration.
A proposed two-year lease for the Tea Spot Reaching Higher Heights daycare was denied by a 6-0 vote at the supervisors' meeting last week. Supervisor Douglas McCarthy (Gainesboro) was absent.
The county acquired the building at 341 Sunnyside Plaza in the Stonewall Magisterial District for $2.1 million in 2019 for additional office space. The daycare opened in 2014 and offers programs for young children across a range of ages, according to its website.
In denying the lease, supervisors labeled the space as an attractive location to house the county's registrar's office.
County Voter Registrar Rich Venskoske said at the meeting that relocating to Sunnyside Plaza would provide his office more space to operate. He added that it would be more convenient for voters.
Supervisors concurred.
"I think it really behooves us to think anew about putting everything under one roof," Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) said.
In the recent November elections, ballot counting occurred in four different rooms throughout the county administrative building on North Kent Street, where the registrar's office is currently located. Supervisors said the proposed move would shore-up election integrity.
"Voter integrity is important. And if we can keep it all under one roof where it can be observed, with due diligence and many eyes overseeing the process, I think it is the most appropriate way to move forward," said Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek).
Graber asked Venskoske if the space could be used by other departments when election season is not in full swing. Venskoske said this would be possible.
