WINCHESTER — Digging Daylilies raised $3,000 for Healthy Families Northern Shenandoah Valley on Saturday as part of its sixth annual Daylily Daze fundraiser.
The seven-acre farm, located at 454 Marple Road in Frederick County, sells daylilies year-round. About 250 people visited the farm on Saturday for the special event, which included the sale of flowers, refreshments, a moon bounce and a chance to pet farm animals. The event was sponsored by Sprint and Lewis Costello CPA.
Visitors were given a clipboard with a list of daylilies from which to choose. They then went through the large daylily gardens and wrote down the name, price and location of the flowers they wanted. Sage Olah, owner of Digging Daylilies, said 20 percent of all profits went to Healthy Families. People also had the option to donate to the cause.
“It’s definitely an honor that they selected Healthy Families to be the charity partner agency,” said Sara Schoonover-Martin, executive director of Healthy Families NSV. “We hope to grow our partnership together for the event.”
The organization, located at 301 N. Cameron St., suite 101, serves families by providing education and support on raising children.
“We do assessments with the families to see what they need and connect them to community resources,” Schoonover-Martin said.
Challenges facing new parents include inexperience, a history of abuse or a history of substance use. Schoonover-Martin said Healthy Families helps about 200 families a year.
The organization is grant-funded and staffed by 14 people.
Olah said the Daylily Daze fundraiser has grown significantly over the years. Previously, the beneficiary was Blue Ridge Hospice. Olah said she raised about $500 for hospice the first year of fundraiser. Last year, the event raised over $5,000.
“It’s been fun,” Olah said about the event. “It’s been growing, and I’ve added more variety over the years. The most popular daylilies would be the Persian Market and Red Volunteer.”
There are about 800 varieties of daylilies at Digging Daylilies that are available for sale.
Jeff and Carolyn Bish, who live in Frederick County, heard about the fundraiser on Facebook.
“We like to put flowers out, and we decided to wander out and see what’s up,” Jeff Bish said. “We like to put flowers in our yard, and we don’t have any daylilies yet.”
Tony and Sheila Robison, from West Virginia, said they want to add more daylilies to their garden. They particularly liked the fragrance of the Sallie Farley.
“We have all kinds of lilies and other flowers,” Tony Robison said. “We have it where it blooms all year long. When one dies, another takes its place.”
