A Christmas jazz concert on Saturday in Winchester will raise money to aid community members struggling to pay for utilities, gas and temporary shelter.
The Tis the Season Concert with Jackson Caesar will be at First Presbyterian in the fellowship hall at 116 S. Loudoun St. from 3 to 4:30 p.m.
Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door and will support the church’s Helper Fund.
Refreshments served afterward are included in the ticket price and will feature cookies, coffee, hot chocolate and other snacks.
The church is also looking for volunteers to help set up ahead of time.
In the early days of the pandemic, the Helper Fund had larger-than-usual donations from people who received government assistance but didn’t need it, but now the fund needs more attention to help the community, said Mark Schroeder, team leader of the Helper Fund.
“During the pandemic there really wasn’t much of a need,” Schroeder said. “This year there’s been a real increase in demand.”
Normally the Helper Fund holds one or two fundraisers a year, but he said that number is rising as the need increases.
In July, they were distributing about $3,000 a month, but now they’re up to $4,000-$5,000 a month, which requires another fundraiser.
“This is the second one in four months,” he said.
“It goes mainly for utilities, gas vouchers, shelter such as rent or [a] temporary motel for a few days,” said Schroeder.
With the concert, he said, “We’re hoping to raise about $5,000.” So far, they’ve sold about 160 tickets and are hoping to sell about 200.
Saturday will be the first time the church has hosted Caesar for a concert, though Schroeder said the singer has performed at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley and also sang with the church’s choir while studying at Shenandoah University.
“We give small scholarships to some of our students [from SU] and then they sing in the choir,” Schroeder explained.
Caesar now lives in the Washington, D.C., area and had only two openings in his holiday concert schedule when First Presbyterian reached out.
“We took one of them,” Schroeder said.
For tickets or more information, go to https://fpcwinc.org/event/christmas-jazz-concert-benefiting-helper-fund. For more about Jackson Caesar, go to jacksoncaesar.com.
