WINCHESTER — Time is running out for Winchester and Frederick County residents who need help paying household bills due to economic setbacks brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV), which has been tasked by the two local governments to distribute federal CARES Act funds to individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus, will stop accepting requests for rent, mortgage and utility assistance on Dec. 18.
Anyone who applies by the deadline will then have until Dec. 23 to provide all required documentation to support the application.
According to a United Way NSV media release, the CARES Act program closes on Dec. 30. After that date, no more CARES assistance will be distributed by the nonprofit based at 329 N. Cameron St. in Winchester.
To apply or learn more about the United Way NSV’s CARES Act assistance, visit unitedwaynsv.org/van. The nonprofit’s offices are currently closed to the public due to a local spike in COVID-19 cases, but personnel continue to process applications remotely.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.