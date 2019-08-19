WINCHESTER — Don’t miss out on the chance to recognize a member of a local public safety department or an everyday citizen for their courageous or life-saving actions.
The deadline to submit nominations for the 6th annual Top of Virginia Regional Chamber Valor Awards is Aug. 30. Nominations can come from staff with the local police and sheriff’s departments, fire departments, or from community citizens.
Nomination forms can be found at www.regionalchamber.biz/the-valor-awards.
The Valor Awards ceremony will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center. The event is open to the public.
Registration will be open and the names of nominees will be revealed in September.
Categories include the Citizen’s Award, Lifesaving Award, and the Medal of Valor, among others.
These awards will acknowledge acts that went above and beyond the call of duty from July 1, 2018-July 31, 2019.
The Valor Awards are sponsored by City National Bank, Bank of Clarke County, Louvre Media and Miller’s Supplies at Work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.