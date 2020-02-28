BERRYVILLE — The deadline to file to run in Berryville's May 5 municipal election is 7 p.m. Tuesday.
As of Friday afternoon, only three people were certified candidates, Clarke County General Registrar Barbara Bosserman said.
All of them currently are Berryville Town Council members.
The mayor's seat is up for grabs, as well as the Ward 1 and Ward 3 regular council seats.
Patricia Dickinson, the current mayor who is nearing the end of her term, decided not to run again. She wants to devote more attention to personal and family matters, she has said.
Jay Arnold, the council's recorder (vice mayor), so far is the lone candidate for mayor.
Arnold, who previously ran for mayor in 2016 but lost to Dickinson, owns Berryville Auto Parts. He was elected recorder in 2006 and has been re-elected to that post every four years since then.
His current term expires on June 30, 2022. If he is elected mayor, a special election eventually will have to be held to fill the recorder's seat, according to Bosserman.
Also running are incumbent Ward 1 council member Donna Marie McDonald and Ward 3 council member Erecka Gibson.
Both councilwomen were first elected in 2016.
McDonald is retired. Gibson is director of treasury and risk accounting for The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
"All three are qualified" candidates, Bosserman said. Basically, that means their candidacy paperwork has been certified as meeting Virginia Board of Elections requirements, and their names will appear on the May 5 ballot.
Ward 1 is Berryville's northeast quadrant, and Ward 3 is the southwest quadrant.
To run for one of the seats, a person must be at least 18 years of age and a resident of Berryville and Virginia for at least a year prior to the election. Mayoral candidates can live anywhere in Berryville, but council candidates must live within the wards they intend to represent. However, any registered voter in the town can vote for any council candidate, regardless of the ward.
Council seats are nonpartisan. All of the seats — including mayor and recorder — are four-year terms.
For more information on how to become a candidate, contact the county elections office by phone at 540-955-5168 or email at vote@clarkecounty.gov.
Berryville's mayor receives $300 a month in compensation. The recorder is paid $275 monthly and council members get $250.
