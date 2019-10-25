The Virginia Department of Elections announces two upcoming deadlines for voters wishing to participate in the Nov. 5 general election via an absentee ballot.
Voters wishing to mail their absentee ballot have until 5 p.m. Oct. 29 to request a ballot through their local voter registration office or the Virginia Department of Elections Citizen Portal at www.elections.virginia.gov/citizen-portal. The local registrar must receive all applications by the deadline in order to mail absentee ballots to eligible recipients in time for the election.
Absentee voters have until Nov. 2 to visit their local voter registration office and vote in-person absentee. The local offices will be open Saturday, Oct. 26, and Saturday, Nov. 2, for individuals wishing to cast their absentee ballots in person.
Voters also may visit their local voter registration office during regular business hours through Nov. 2 to vote absentee in-person.
Voters can find information about their local voter registration office online at www.elections.virginia.gov/vro.
All absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5, in order to be counted.
Absentee ballot application forms can be found online at www.elections.virginia.gov/forms. These application forms may be submitted online, by e-mail, by fax or by mail. To see if you qualify to vote absentee, visit www.elections.virginia.gov/absentee.
The Department of Elections encourages voters who are requesting absentee ballots sent by mail to apply well ahead of the Oct. 29 deadline, as the U.S. Postal Service advises that First Class delivery takes two to five days. Waiting until the deadline may not provide sufficient time for voters to receive their ballots and send them back on time.
Voters who wish to cast an absentee ballot in person must present acceptable photo identification. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID still may cast their ballot after completing the Virginia Voter Photo Identification Card Application and receiving a Temporary Identification Document from their voter registration office. More information on acceptable IDs is available online at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterid.
Voters can find more information about the upcoming election at www.vote.virginia.gov.
(2) comments
I personally think all the Deputies, Investigators, School Resource Officers and others are wonderful. I just think the problem is that the top three (Millholland, Hawkins & Beeman) need to retire so a new Sheriff can lead the great men and women to make Frederick County Safer. By his fiancee saying he gets 50 calls every day about work it tells me he is a micro manager and doesn't know how to delegate which makes him an ineffective manager.
Please Take Time to VOTE Nov. 5th or earlier by absentee. Your VOTE COUNTS. In 2017 Sheriff Lenny Millholland, in his official role as the Sheriff enthusiastically endorsed Governor Ralph Northam and Attorney General Mark Herring. Actually in 2013 Millholland endorsed Herring the first time and he probably pushed AG Herring over the winning line since he only won by 165 VOTES (or 85 SWING VOTES) of the 2.2 MILLION VOTES in the ENTIRE STATE. Since then life in Va has drastically changed for the worse. When Millholland endorsed Northam and Herring he helped erode our 2nd amendment rights, the sanctity of life of the unborn, the sanctity of marriage, Immigration polices meant to protect us, the starting of more sanctuary counties (there are 3 in Va already) & the erosion of sound fiscal management. The voters need to hold him accountable for his actions and let him retire again and go to his 2nd home in Florida. As everyone knows you only endorse candidates that have the same beliefs as you do and you can't be concerned about the safety of the lives of the citizens if you support late term infanticide abortion proponents. ** If you are Offended by these FACTS you are Offended by the TRUTH.
