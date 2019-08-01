WINCHESTER — With two witnesses contradicting the Winchester police account of a deadly foot chase in 2016, a federal judge has rejected the city’s motion to throw out the $5 million wrongful death civil lawsuit over it.
“New evidence has come to light leading to the granting of a continuance and the reopening of discovery,” U.S. District Judge Michael F. Urbanski wrote on Monday.
The new evidence is the sworn statements given by witnesses Kelly Michelle Grafton and Aaliyah Green in a deposition on July 25 regarding the death of D’Londre Minifield on Feb. 28, 2016. The 20-year-old Minifield, who had an extensive criminal record including convictions for malicious wounding and robbery, ran from officers who wanted to question him about a fight in which one of the combatants may have displayed a gun.
Police Sgt. Police Sgt. Christopher Eric Ivins — who was dismissed from the lawsuit last month — and Officer Stephanie Nan Sills said they cornered Minifield who had slipped on snow and was lying on his stomach next to a chain-link fence. They said he then pulled out a stolen .38 caliber revolver and shot himself in the head while lying on his stomach. But Grafton and Green, who were walking nearby on Wilson Boulevard, said they heard a shot and then saw Minifield slump on top of the fence before being pulled off of it by officers.
Attorney Julia B. Judkins, who didn’t return a call on Wednesday, had argued in a motion to dismiss the case that Green’s statement last week contradicted a written statement she gave in 2017. Judkins previously said ballistics tests showed no officers in the chase fired their weapons. And a state police report on the death provided to The Winchester Star by the Minifield family last year said DNA testing on the barrel of the revolver said the odds of the blood belonging to anyone other than Minifield were one in 7.2 billion.
Nonetheless, attorney Christopher E. Brown, who represents plaintiff Jacqueline Minifield, Minifield’s mother, alleges police shot Minifield. Brown said on Wednesday that he plans to add a conspiracy count back into the lawsuit. Sills is the only officer named, but Brown said some officers dismissed from the suit will be added back in.
Brown added that he expects to depose Deputy Kristen E. Bradford of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and Winchester police Sgt. Brian King within the next two weeks. Bradford’s 911 call about the fight initiated the police response. Brown said King reported giving CPR to Minifield after the shooting.
Brown said he expects the case to go to trial, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 6, unless the city decides to settle.
“The evidence is going to get better. It’s not going to get worse,” he said. “The hole is getting deeper.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.