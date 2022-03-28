Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Windy with snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 17F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Low 17F. NW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.