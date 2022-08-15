WINCHESTER — A Frederick County vehicle dealership will host a special fundraiser this weekend to help a nonprofit that supports local children who have been separated from their families due to abuse, neglect, financial hardships or other unfortunate circumstances.
The family-friendly fundraiser to be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Winchester Mitsubishi, 3880 Valley Pike, will benefit the Henry and William Evans Home for Children in Winchester, an organization established in 1949 to house and support children in need.
"There's going to be a bounce house for the kids, police officers [from the Winchester Police Department] are coming to fingerprint children, we're going to tie-dye T-shirts and we'll have a cotton candy machine, snow cones and pizza," Heather Reese, executive assistant at Winchester Mitsubishi, said on Monday. "The idea is to let people come and have a good time while bringing awareness to the children's home."
The dealership will also offer giveaways throughout the event, and will even invite kids to draw pictures on one of its brand new vehicles.
"They can either use markers or washable paint," Reese said, noting the vehicle will be washed afterwards and returned to the sales lot.
How much will it cost to attend Saturday's family-friendly event?
"It's going to be free and open to the public," Reese said.
And when she says free, she means it. There will be no admission fee and all concessions and activities will be offered at no charge.
In order to raise money for the Evans Home, the family fun day will include a 50/50 raffle that attendees can participate in if they choose, but no one will be under any obligation to buy a ticket.
"It's $5 a ticket," Reese said. "Half of the proceeds will go to the Henry and William Evans Home, and the other half will go to whomever's ticket is drawn."
If raffle sales are lower than organizers hope, Reese said Winchester Mitsubishi's owner, Adam Ghali, will add more cash to the pot of money to ensure the Evans Home receives a generous donation.
"He always gives more himself," Reese said with a smile.
The Evans Home was selected as the beneficiary of this weekend's event by Reese, whose mother-in-law worked at a similar children's home in Florida for several years.
"It made a difference in their lives," Reese said of the children in Florida. "It takes a lot to help these kids."
Winchester Mitsubishi prides itself on community involvement, Reese said, and the dealership on Valley Pike plans on doing even more in the future.
"Giving back to kids, obviously, is always going to be the top choice for all of us," she said. "There are tons of other organizations we want to be involved in. ... We will be doing a lot throughout the year."
To learn more about Winchester Mitsubishi and this Saturday's family fun day, visit its Facebook page at facebook.com/winchestermitsubishi. Information about the Henry and William Evans Home for Children can be found at evanshome.org.
