WINCHESTER — Another candidate has entered the race for City Council.
Republican Emily DeAngelis announced on Friday that she will challenge incumbent Democrat Evan Clark for the Ward 2 council seat he has held for four terms and hopes to keep for a fifth.
“This ward has not had a change in its representation on council since 2008,” DeAngelis said in a media release, adding she “is excited to bring fresh ideas and innovative leadership to the council chambers.”
DeAngelis graduated in 2018 from Wilkes University, a private college in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with bachelor’s degrees in English and education. She earned a master’s degree in educational leadership from James Madison University in 2020 and is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in leadership from Wilkes University.
The native of Holland, Pennsylvania, came to Winchester in 2018 to teach English at Daniel Morgan Middle School, where she also coached cross country and track. Additionally, she coached JV basketball at Handley High School for two years beginning in October 2019.
DeAngelis has been a sixth-grade English teacher for Loudoun County Public Schools since August 2020, but will be teaching English and special education at Millbrook High School in Frederick County in the upcoming school year.
Since 2018, she also has worked at Spring Valley Farm and Orchard, which operates a farm market at 2454 Northwestern Pike in Frederick County. DeAngelis said she “looks forward to assisting local business owners to help them reach their goals and navigate challenges.”
DeAngelis said in her release that bipartisan cooperation is essential to ensure that all citizens of Winchester are represented and have their voices heard. Her campaign platform is Keep Community First, and she is advocating for fiscal responsibility, education and strengthening the city through the support of local businesses, public safety agencies and nonprofit organizations.
If elected, DeAngelis said she will advocate for responsible spending and policies that lessen the burden of personal property and real estate taxes on the citizens of Winchester, champion teachers and students through school and community partnerships, and support nonprofits and policies that directly benefit education and literacy.
DeAngelis does not yet have a campaign website but can be contacted via email at electemily2@gmail.com.
DeAngelis is the second Republican to announce she will seek one of the four available City Council seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The first was Kathy Tagnesi, who said last month she will challenge incumbent Democrat Mady Rodriguez in Ward 4.
So far, Rodriguez and Clark are the only incumbents in contested races. Winchester Republican Committee Chairman Jorge Gonzalez said earlier this week that another GOP candidate is expected to be announced soon to challenge incumbent Democrat Richard Bell in Ward 1, and he is still seeking a candidate to run against incumbent Democrat Kim Herbstritt in Ward 3.
In addition to the City Council races, Winchester voters will also cast ballots in November for two at-large seats and one Ward 4 seat on the Winchester School Board. School Board races are non-partisan, so the local Republican and Democratic parties do not nominate candidates. No one, including any of the three board members whose terms expire this year — Karen Anderson Holman, Erica Truban and Bryan Pearce-Gonzales — has formally announced plans to run.
Anyone who wants to vote in the Nov. 8 general election must register at least 21 days before Election Day. For more information or to register, visit winchesterva.gov/vote.
