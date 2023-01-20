Winneta K. “Nettie” Brannon, 80, of Front Royal, of died on January 17, 2023, at the Heritage Hall, Front Royal.

Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, W.Va.

