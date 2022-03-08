Douglas W. “Dougie” Fauver, Jr., 38, of Petersburg, died March 4, 2022 at the Good Neighbor Homes in Petersburg, VA. Arrangements are by the Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory in Capon Bridge, W.Va.
Barbara Cross Graham, 84, passed on March 4, 2022 in Purcellville.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
