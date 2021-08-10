Death Notices 08/10/2021 Aug 10, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Anna L. PierceAnna L. Brown Pierce, 74, of Stephens City, died Aug. 7, 2021 in the Winchester Medical Center.Her husband Harold Wayne Pierce preceded her in death.Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesOpen Forum: Comparing the 1918 Influenza to COVID-19Girl killed in crash on Berryville PikePolice identify teen killed in crashAttorneys clash over whether homicide was justifiedCharles S Brown 08/10/2021Death Notices 08/10/2021Hilda B. Broyles 08/10/2021Clarke's Nei signs to compete in track & field with George MasonOpening ceremony, pageants kick off Clarke County FairCity water being tested for toxin Images CommentedOpen Forum: Comparing the 1918 Influenza to COVID-19 (25)Virginia contends with Confederate names on side streets (7)Andrew Napolitano: Freedom in the coming time of madness (4)Mona Charen: Vaccinate the world. Now. (2)Open Forum: Solutions needed for feral cat problem (2)Police pushback doesn't stop conservative gun law rollback (2)Girl killed in crash on Berryville Pike (2)Nonprofit commemorates 9/11 with local parade (1)City water being tested for toxin (1)Community 'violence interrupters' work to stem rising crime (1)UVA, Virginia Tech announce new face mask mandates (1) More Local News GOP lieutenant governor candidate Winsome Sears kicks off campaign in Middletown Attorneys clash over whether homicide was justified Despite Lee's retirement, Chain of Checks endures Police identify teen killed in crash City water being tested for toxin This week's government meetings Frederick grand jury indicts 42 Nonprofit commemorates 9/11 with local parade Healthy lunch packing tips from a Martin's nutritionist Girl killed in crash on Berryville Pike Health district sees three-month high in cases as VDH recommends wearing masks indoors Report: State should do more to keep Shenandoah waterways clean Evolve Services, Inc. will create 84 new jobs in Frederick County Habitat dedicates new home for single mom, 3 kids Frederick County School Board moves mask vote to Tuesday Lunch Box Recommendation Death Notices Death Notices 08/10/2021 Hilda B. Broyles Obit Photo Hilda B. Broyles 08/10/2021 Charles Brown Obit Photo 08/10/2021 Charles S Brown 08/10/2021 More News from the Associated Press Latest AP News Infrastructure on track as bipartisan Senate coalition grows US signals no change in airstrikes as Afghan Taliban advance Prosecutors offer plea deal to Cowboys for Trump founder US to review 9/11 records with eye toward making more public US announces more aid as Yemen fighting, peace efforts stall Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headlines Would you like to receive our Daily Headlines? Sign up today! Breaking News Would you like to receive our Breaking News? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Tweets by @WinStarVa Digital Replica Phelps Funeral And Cremation Services contributed Phelps Funeral and Cremation Services Over 30 years of experience assisting families with quality and affordable services Upcoming Events Aug 15 Praise and Worship Service Sun, Aug 15, 2021
