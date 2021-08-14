Effie V. Eaton, 97, formerly of Paw Paw, West Virginia, died Aug. 8, 2021, at Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, WV.
Arrangements are by Giffin Funeral Home & Crematory, Capon Bridge, WV.
James P. Steele, 35, of Round Hill, Virginia, died Aug. 9, 2021 in Georgetown Hospital, Washington, DC.
He is survived by his wife Jennifer Lynn Steele.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
Lena R. Wills, 95, of Charles Town, West Virginia, died Aug. 7, 2021 in Hospice of the Panhandle, Kearneysville, West Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her husband Hubert Wills.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
