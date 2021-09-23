Justin L. Boyer, 29, of Augusta, W.Va., passed away Sept. 17, 2021 at his home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
William O. Rogers IV, 57, of Arlington, died Sept. 21, 2021 in the Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington.
He is survived by his companion, Simone LaVona Acha.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, VA.
