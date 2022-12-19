Randall Lee Bishop, 62, of Paw Paw, WV, passed away on Dec. 14, 2022, at his residence.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.
Shelby “Jean” Louch left this world on Dec. 13, 2022, at the age of 84 from Lions Center in Cumberland, MD.
Arrangements are entrusted to Kimble Funeral Home in Paw Paw.
Mary Louise Thomas, 89, of Shepherdstown died Dec. 16, 2022, in Shenandoah Senior Living.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
