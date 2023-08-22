John C. Cooper, Jr., 87, of Romney, WV passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 at Greenfield Senior Living, Strasburg, VA.
Born on July 15, 1936
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Romney, WV.
James E. Groves, 85, of Berryville, VA died Monday, August 21, 2023 at his home.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
William R. Misenheimer, 89, of Winchester died Sunday, August 20, 2023 in the Willows at Meadow Branch. He is survived by his wife, Alma Mentzer Misenheimer. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
Raymond M. Reigle, 25, of Winchester, VA died Sunday, August 13, 2023, at Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Surviving are his parents, Tina Reigle and Dalvon Jackson.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
Luis N. Rendon, 68, of Stephenson, formerly of Texas died Friday, August 18, 2023 in Winchester Medical Center. He is survived by his wife, Linda L. Rendon. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
David A. White, 67, of Front Royal, Virginia died Thursday, August 17, 2023, at English Meadows.
Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.