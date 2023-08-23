Charles L. Ludwick, 68, of Frederick County, VA died Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Winchester Medical Center.

Surviving is his wife, Fe Serrano Ludwick.

Arrangements are being handled by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel.

John C. LaConia, 76, of White Post died Tuesday, August 21, 2023 in Evergreen Nursing Home. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.

