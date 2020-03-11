Ellen T. Anthony, 73, of Clear Brook, died March 9, 2020, at Inova Loudoun Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert L. Anthony.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Jessie Kerns, 78, of Winchester, died March 9, 2020, at Winchester Medical Center.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ercel Kerns.
Arrangements by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Murray J. Labman, 90, of Berryville, died March 7, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by his wife Gail H. Labman.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville.
Brian Lloyd McDonald, 76, of Stephens City, Virginia, passed away at his home on February 26, 2020.
Arrangements by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
