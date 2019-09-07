Jacqueline Sue Morton Knight, 91, died Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold E. Knight.
Cheryl Lynn Knestrick, 66, of Washington, Pa., died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at The Washington Hospital.
She is survived by her husband, John Knestrick.
Arrangements are by William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Washington, Pa.
Van Ness Dearborn Hough, 84, of Winchester, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Shenandoah Valley Westminster Canterbury.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy P. Hough.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Cheryl D. Thomas, 73, of Hedgesville, W.Va., died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Hospice of the Panhandle.
She is survived by her husband, Ray Thomas.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Homes, Martinsburg, W.Va.
