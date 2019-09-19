John Bruce Enders, 70, of New Creek, W.Va., died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at University of Virginia Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Ann Polhaus Enders.
Garry David Graham Sr., 63, of Winchester, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife Debbie Graham.
Arrangements are by Jones Funeral Home, Winchester.
John Edward See, 74, of Fredericksburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019, at Hughes Home, Fredericksburg.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley C. See.
Arrangements are by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
