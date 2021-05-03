Harry VanBuren Armel, Jr., 79, of Stephenson, Virginia, died Friday, April 30, 2021, in the Winchester Medical Center.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Stephens City.
Kathryn N. Davis, 83, of Augusta, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Hampshire Memorial Long Term Care, Romney, W.Va.
Born on August 6, 1937, in Chicago, IL., she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Jensen Gillison.
Kathryn worked for the W.Va. Dept. of Highways as a secretary for many years. She loved to travel and was a member of the Democratic Club. She was a loving mother and grandmother.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. ,in McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta with Pastor Denzil Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Malick Cemetery, Augusta, W.Va.
The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6:8 p.m. at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
Tony Ray Harris Sr., 57, of Augusta, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence.
Born on April 15, 1964, in Baltimore, Md., he was the son of the late Roy B. Harris and Dorothy L. Steadman.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at 2 p.m., at McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Augusta, W.Va., with Evelyn Myers, Speaker officiating.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, W.Va.
