Julian Kelly Berger Jr., 80, died Tuesday, July 20, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte “Gin” Corley Berger.
Arrangements are by Cartwright Funeral Home, Winchester.
Una Lee Hanks Brewer, 97, of Galax, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Claude S. Brewer.
Arrangements are by Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel, Galax.
Ethel Pauline “Conrad” Miller, 90, of Inwood, W.Va., died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at her residence.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Allan Miller.
Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Homes, Inwood, W.Va.
Dr. Peter C. Morris, 81, of Frederick County, died Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon Morris.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
Diane Lynn Morrison, 62, of Clear Brook, died Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Winchester Medical Center.
She is survived by her husband, Farren Eugene Morrison.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service, Winchester.
Ralph E. Clem Sr., 79, of Stephens City, died Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Clem.
Arrangements are by Omps Funeral Home, Amherst Chapel, Winchester.
