Ruth Lucille Daniels, 81, of Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, died October 21, 2022, at Complete Care at Dawnview in Fort Ashby, West Virginia.
Arrangements are by Helsley-Johnson Funeral Home & Cremation Center. www.helsleyjohnsonfh.com.
Margaret J. Dorgan, 83, of Winchester, died, October 15, 2022, in Lavender Hills Nursing Home, Front Royal. She is survived by her husband, Michael C. Dorgan. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
Mary N. Johnson, 78, of Winchester, died October 15, 2022, in her residence. Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service.
John E. Sine, 83, of Winchester, died October 17, 2022, at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center, Winchester. Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, is handling arrangements.
