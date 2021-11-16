BERRYVILLE — How a 3-year-old boy died at a home on Monday is under investigation.
At 3:32 p.m., police responded to a call about a child with a gunshot wound in the 1200 block of Triple J Road in Clarke County.
Chief Deputy Travis M. Sumption of the Clarke County Sheriff's Office said a preliminary investigation found the death may be accidental. He said the child was pronounced dead at the scene. The homeowner and father of the boy declined to comment.
Sumption wouldn't discuss the nature of the boy's death, but said the investigation is ongoing and being conducted with state police. "We're trying to investigate this thoroughly," he said.
He said an autopsy is being conducted by the northern district of the Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas.
"Please keep the family, Law Enforcement, and Emergency Services Personnel in your thoughts," a news release from the Clarke County Sheriff's Office stated.
