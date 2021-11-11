WINCHESTER — Members of Millbrook High School's DECA Club are encouraging local fifth-graders to overcome their fears and dream big.
On Wednesday morning, the entire fifth-grade class from Redbud Run Elementary School visited Millbrook to participate in a Dream Builders event where students were asked to write down their worries, dreams and hopes for the future. The DECA Club had done the same thing one day earlier with fifth-graders from Evendale and Greenwood Mill elementary schools.
"We've worked with over 350 fifth-graders this year," said Samantha Hamer, a Millbrook senior who serves as president of communications and community service for her school's DECA Club.
"We've been doing this for three years," added Sofia Lertora, a Millbrook senior and the competitive event officer for the club. "It's career development and helps them with diversity and confidence, stuff like that."
"It's inspiring to see them think about what they might want to be," said Millbrook senior Augusta Martey, vice president of communications for her school's DECA Club. "You can tell some of these kids need that push to think about what they want to be when they grow up, and it's good to inspire them."
This year's Dream Builders activities, under the guidance of faculty adviser Jennifer Stover, revealed the COVID-19 pandemic is a major worry that local fifth-graders believe they'll need to overcome in order to find success in life. Other common concerns are being alone, getting bad grades and transitioning to middle school.
"I feel like they've been through a lot more than a normal fifth-grade class," Sofia said, particularly in terms of dealing with the pandemic.
Looking to the future, there were plenty of kids who said they want to be professional athletes or famous YouTubers. But what really surprised Samantha was how many of them tapped into their ethnic and cultural backgrounds to choose the careers they hope to pursue later in life.
"I wasn't expecting the fifth-graders to really recognize and grasp that, but they did really well with that kind of stuff," Samantha said.
Perhaps the most touching career goal, Augusta said, came from a fifth-grader who said he wants to become "a radiologist and save at least one person from cancer."
"These are fifth-graders, so it's really inspiring to see them wanting to be something so big," Augusta said.
Sofia, Augusta and Samantha will be sharing their Dream Builders activity this March at the annual state conference for Virginia DECA clubs at Virginia Beach. Last year's effort earned them a first-place award, so the trio is hoping to become repeat champions.
DECA is a national scholastic organization that prepares teenagers to become business leaders and entrepreneurs. For more information, visit deca.org.
