In-person early voting in Virginia ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 5. It is offered weekdays at voter registration offices and the two Saturdays prior to Election Day, which is Nov. 8.
Following is information on local offices of election:
- In Winchester, in-person early voting is occurring at the City Voter Registration Office, 107-A N. East Lane, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and on the two Saturdays prior to the election, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 29 and 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5. Phone: 540-545-7910
- In Frederick County, in-person early voting is taking place at the Frederick County Voter Registration Office, 107 N. Kent St., suite 102, Winchester, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. the two Saturdays prior to the election. Phone: 540-665-5660
- In Clarke County, in-person early voting is occurring at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center, 101 Chalmers Court, Berryville, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. the two Saturdays prior to the election. Phone: 540-955-5168.
Polls in Virginia will be open on Election Day (Nov. 8) from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
