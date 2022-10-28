Decision 2022

Campaign signs appear along North East Lane near the City of Winchester Office of Elections and Voter Registration. Information on candidates in the Nov. 8 election is on Pages A8, A9, A10 and A11, as well as other information for voters. Election Day is Nov. 8. In-person early voting in Virginia ends at 5 p.m. Nov. 5. It is offered weekdays at voter registration offices as well as the two Saturdays prior to Election Day.

Area voters will be casting ballots for:

U.S. House of Representatives-District 6

  • Jennifer Lynn Lewis (D)
  • Ben L. Cline (R)

Local races are as follows:

Winchester City Council

  • Ward 1: Richard S. Bell (D), Brandon Wainwright Pifer (R)
  • Ward 2: Evan H. Clark (D), Emily Rose DeAngelis (R)
  • Ward 3: Kim M. Herbstritt (D)
  • Ward 4: Madelyn "Mady" Rodriguez (D), Kathy S. Tagnesi (R)

Winchester School Board

  • At-large (2 seats open): Melissa A. Harris (I), Stuart A. Eiland (I), Kate A. Christen (I)
  • Ward 4: MacArthur Wainwright Payne (I), Bryan R. Pearce-Gonzales (I)

Town of Stephens City

  • Mayor: Michael A. Diaz Jr. (I)
  • Town Council (vote for not more than three): Linden A. Fravel III (I), Regina Swygert-Smith (I), Linden A. Fravel Jr. (I)

Town Hall bond referendum

Shall the Town of Stephens City, Virginia contract a debt, borrow money, and issue its general obligation bond(s) in the maximum aggregate principal amount not to exceed $2,460,000 for the purposes of providing funds to construct, reconstruct, rehabilitate, and equip various improvements to the Town's Old Stephens City School property for use as a Town Hall and community use and to pay costs of issuing the bond(s)?

( ) Yes

( ) No

Town of Middletown

  • Town Council (vote for not more than three): Carole S. Snyder Jones (I), Jeffrey H. Pennington (I), Daniel S. Fink (I)

Clarke County School Board

  • Russell District: Leigh Cheatham Carley (I), Andrew J. MacDonald (I)

Town of Berryville

  • Town Council/Ward 2: Diane M. Harrison (I)
  • Town Council/Ward 4: Ryan R. Tibbens (I)
  • Vice Mayor: Erecka L. Gibson (I)

Town of Boyce

  • Town Council: Berkeley H. Reynolds (I)

