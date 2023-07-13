The fate of a developer's plans to construct four warehouses that could total a sprawling 2.1 million square feet, as well as a restaurant, a hotel and possibly a data center just west of the Interstate 81 exit 323 interchange in Clear Brook, remains uncertain after Wednesday's Frederick County Board of Supervisors' meeting due to another postponement.
Attorneys for Pennsylvania-based Equus Capital Partners Ltd., which is seeking to rezone 220 acres to move the project forward, asked to delay their presentation to the board until August because their primary land-use attorney handling the application was unable to attend the meeting.
This marks the second consecutive board meeting where the applicant requested a postponement for the massive Fruit Hill development proposal. It was removed from the board's June 14 agenda at the request of the applicant.
"I am here filling in for the applicant representative, who is Mr. (John) Foote, who was unable to attend this evening. Certainly we appreciate and understand having the public comment section, but it would be our preference to defer presentation until a later date," Erin Swisshelm of Walsh, Colucci, Lubeley & Walsh, P.C. told the supervisors.
The land targeted in the rezoning application fronts Rest Church Road, Ruebuck Lane and Zachary Ann Lane and is currently zoned Rural Areas (RA). Equus Capital Partners, a real estate investment firm, wants 189.08 acres zoned Light Industrial (M1), 10.34 acres zoned General Business (B2) and 20.64 acres zoned Technical Manufacturing (TM). The restaurant would be 5,000 square feet and the hotel would contain up to 100 rooms.
In a 5-1 vote, with Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) dissenting, the board agreed to the postponement. Supervisor Josh Ludwig (Shawnee) was absent.
"I have seen this get postponed already once," Graber said. "This was supposed to be at last month's meeting. It got moved to this month. It is my personal opinion that this continues to get drawn out because of the folks who are trying to push this issue or trying to get additional support from board members. I know I have been personally reached out to three times in the last week, had multiple conversations with multiple folks representing these companies. I would like to see us move forward."
According to county documents, the proposal also was postponed at the Planning Commission level six times, the first being in November.
Although representatives for the applicant did not make their pitch to the board on Wednesday night, the supervisors went ahead with a public hearing on the matter.
"I think it's going to be good for my area there. They are making some improvements that have been long-awaited on our area," said John Shallenberger of MacBeth Lane. "They are going to pave Ruebuck [Lane] and that is like a prayer answered for us."
But Taryn Bromser-Kloeden, who lives on Rest Church Road, expressed concerns.
"We're firstly concerned about the impact of the increased traffic from the VDOT report on an already very dangerous road. We can't even back out of our driveway. It's very dangerous," Bromser-Kloeden said. "The proposed rezoning is also not consistent with the (Frederick County) Comprehensive Plan. As an environmental scientist, I'm also concerned about a development of this nature in this important and sensitive limestone-coursed habitat area."
A Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) by the Virginia Department of Transportation indicates the project would impact traffic on Martinsburg Pike (U.S. 11) and surrounding roads, generating an estimated 4,333 new weekday daily trips when built out by 2028. That includes an estimated 3,397 weekday daily trips related to the warehouses, 660 from the hotel, 297 from the data center and 536 from the restaurant.
Dan DiLella Jr. of Equus Capital Partners suggested actual traffic counts could be much less in an email to The Winchester Star earlier this week.
The updated transportation-related proffers are:
- Upgrade of the intersection of U.S. 11 and Rest Church Road. Plans to be submitted to VDOT within six months of final rezoning, and construction to proceed forthwith.
- Construction of two lanes of Fruit Hill Road to southern property line from Rest Church Road phased with the development of the property.
- Pro-rata share of signalization of the intersection of Fruit Hill Road and Rest Church Road if warranted.
- Realignment of Zachary Ann Lane to an intersection with Fruit Hill Road.
- Paving and upgrading of Ruebuck Lane.
- If the applicant should submit plans for uses that would exceed traffic generation of those studied in the TIA they would have to complete a new TIA and make recommended improvements
The proposed development has started dueling petitions — one for and one against. More than 20 residents of MacBeth Lane, which runs parallel to Rest Church Road, have signed a petition in favor of the project. While about 40 people have signed a petition that contends the already overburdened roads in northeastern Frederick County would take a hit if the rezoning is approved.
