The Frederick County Board of Supervisors recently delayed a decision on whether to approve a six-year cable television franchise agreement with Shenandoah Cable Television (Shentel).
While Shentel did not need a franchise agreement to provide internet services locally, County Attorney Roderick Williams explained one is required to provide cable television because the service would be “repackaging video content.” Comcast, which has a cable franchise agreement with the county, is the only current cable option for county residents. Some have argued that granting Shentel such an agreement could result in lower costs by increasing competition.
The Board of Supervisors appeared poised to adopt a franchise agreement with Shentel on July 12 but ended up tabling a vote on the matter for 30 days when it surfaced that the company owed money to Frederick Water.
The outstanding invoices are the result of damage to Frederick Water equipment that occurred as Shentel installed fiber optic cables for internet service. As of Friday, Shentel owed Frederick Water $72,080 related to damages of equipment such as power lines, according to Frederick Water Administrative Assistant Jamie McFadden.
Bryan Byrd of Shentel explained at the meeting that the company is paying the money it owes Frederick Water but that some of the balance is still subject to adjudication.
“Throughout the installation, there were some instances where Frederick County Water facilities were struck. I believe that all of those invoices have been paid either by Shentel or Shentel’s contractors with the exception of one or two. There is a lot of adjudication still going on with insurance companies and identification of fault,” said Byrd.
Shentel Glo-Fiber officials say they remain committed to covering any damages that occurred in cases where its construction crews were at fault, according to a statement Shentel Vice President Chris Kyle sent to The Star.
“Shentel is committed to covering any damages where our construction crews were at fault. Shentel has and is continuing to assist Frederick County Water Authority (FCWA) with the positive resolution of the remaining damage claims. We will continue to assist FCWA in the mediation of these claims with the insurance companies of the individual construction and utility locating companies that were involved in the construction process,” the statement read.
Shentel was previously criticized for negatively impacting neighborhoods during a fiber optic infrastructure roll out. But according to comments made at the July 12 meeting by supervisors and county residents, Shentel has worked to make that right.
Laurie Logue, a resident of the Shawnee District, said she believed allowing the franchise agreement would improve local cable costs.
“My cable bill goes up every year, and every year I have less stations,” Logue said. “I see them out there working, and they are doing a tremendous job. I feel that allowing (Shentel) Glo Fiber (to enter into a franchise agreement with the county) will offer county residents their choice of quality of service, savings, and options.”
Of the proposed franchise agreement, Supervisor Shawn Graber (Back Creek) said, “I believe that this will create competition ultimately allowing our residents to have a better service at a lower price. I believe the improvements that Shentel Glo Fiber have worked to improve their relations or PR with the county has been duly noted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.