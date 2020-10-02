WINCHESTER — Many mornings — especially if it’s rained during the night — Jim Hannah drives to his job at a Blue Ridge Hospice Thrift Shop with a feeling of dread.
Will he find clothing strewn all over the parking lot or cardboard boxes disintegrating into a mess? If so, he knows his day will start off by calling for a trash company.
Items left outside for people to scrounge through or to be damaged by the elements are of no help — and even hurt — the nonprofit organization. Not only does Hospice lose out on potential revenue from selling the donations, it has to pay for the trash to be carted away.
“We have to throw it away, especially if it’s wet,” said Hannah, the assistant director of thrift and warehouse operations for Blue Ridge Hospice. “It really increases our garbage costs.”
Decluttering has been a popular pandemic pastime as people clean out their closets, sort through old clothes and get rid of anything that doesn’t spark joy.
Like all the thrift stores operated by local nonprofits, donations to Blue Ridge Hospice sites are appreciated and needed.
But one man’s trash isn’t necessarily another’s treasure. And thrift stores, while welcoming the recent flood of donations, must also contend with items not suitable for the sales floor.
For Blue Ridge Hospice, the revenue collected from its nine retail outlets and an online store is around $1 million a year. The money goes to care for patients facing a terminal illness and helps their families prepare for the end of life.
“Our donors are our life blood,” Hannah said. “That’s what keeps us in business.”
The SPCA Thrift Store at 1914 Abrams Creek Drive (off Featherbed Lane) in Winchester also does a thriving business in receiving and selling donations. The store averages $30,000 a month in sales with the money going for food, medication and veterinarian bills for the animals housed in the no-kill shelter.
“We have an awesome advantage because so many people at some point in their lives have fallen fully in love with an animal,” said SPCA Thrift Store manager Joy Patterson.
The SPCA avoids a rain-soaked mess of donations by providing a portable POD container on its property. The SPCA can accept donations until the POD is full, Patterson said.
Patterson said she’s sympathetic to people who drop off discarded clutter — sometimes covered with grease — from their homes. “They feel that because this item was once useful to them that someone else will be able to use it,” she said. “We try to accept it all in the spirit it was given.”
But it doesn’t mean they can use it all. Housewares and women’s clothing and accessories are the biggest sellers, so those items are always appreciated. But even worn-out clothes and linens can be sold to recycling firms or put to use cleaning up after the shelter animals.
“Virtually no clothing or shoes are going into the landfill,” Patterson said.
In good times — when there’s not a pandemic slowing things down — the Salvation Army Family Store at 320 Weems Lane brings in about $20,000 a month, said Lt. Jared Martin, leader of the local Salvation Army along with his wife Rachel.
The Salvation Army uses the money to operate a 40-bed homeless shelter on Fort Collier Road. It is the only shelter that takes in families with children, he said.
“When people are shopping at our thrift store they are keeping children from being homeless,” Martin said.
Along with household items, jewelry, clothing, electronics, toys and other objects, the Salvation Army store accepts large pieces of furniture and can send “two strong guys” out in a truck to pick up big items, Martin said.
Clothing that’s too soiled or worn-out to sell is bundled and sold to recycling firms. “Trash is not trash to us,” he said. “We profit even from old clothing — we sell those as rags.”
♦♦
To help out nonprofit thrift stores with their mission, managers offered advice to donors:
Drop off donations at designated times, places
For Hospice, there’s an easy solution to the drop-off problem, Hannah said. Donors should bring their items during store hours so a staff member can bring them inside.
“The key is to limit donations to the hours of operation,” Hannah said, ideally from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m..
The Salvation Army accepts donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Make sure the store sells what you’re donating
Hannah suggested stopping by one of the Hospice shops to see what’s on display.
“If you see it, we sell it,” Hannah said.
All Blue Ridge Hospice stores welcome donations of clean clothes and shoes that aren’t mildewed or wet, as well as collectibles, housewares, furniture, art and books. The stores won’t take mattress or box springs (there could be bed bugs) or old tube-style TV sets, but it can use almost anything else.
If you’re unsure about your donation, the best thing to do is visit the organization’s website or pick up the phone and call. Many nonprofit websites provide exhaustive lists of what they can and cannot accept.
No broken items, please
When tossing things to in a box to give to charity, stop for a moment and ask yourself if the item is truly useful.
Furniture should be in good shape. Donors might think it’s OK to drop off something that’s needs a bit of repair or maybe a coat of paint to look like new. But Blue Ridge Hospice doesn’t have the resources to be in the furniture-repair business.
“Bless their hearts, they mean well,” Hannah said. “But if we can’t sell it, we have to throw it away.”
◆◆
Not all nonprofit thrift stores have reopened after closing for the pandemic. Here are addresses and phone numbers for a few that are open and sell donations to help the local community:
Blue Ridge Hospice
Address: 116 Featherbed Lane, Winchester (540-542-0202); 822 Berryville Ave., Winchester (540-722-7183); 760 Warrior Drive, Stephens City (540-868-0392); 115 W. Main St., Berryville (540-955-2840). Other locations in Leesburg, Front Royal, Strasburg and Purcellville.
Hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday - Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Donations accepted 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day at any location.
Website: https://brhospice.org/thrift-shops/
SPCA Thrift Shop
Address: 1944 Abrams Creek (off Featherbed Lane)
Hours: Closed Monday. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Saturday and Sunday by appointment only.
Phone number/website: 540-450-2710/ https://winchesterspca.org/about-us/thrift-shop/
Salvation Army Family Store
Address: 320 Weems Lane
Hours: Store open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Donations accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Phone number/website: 540-662-4777 ext. 10/ https://virginiasalvationarmy.org/winchestervacorps/
