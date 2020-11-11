Area residents should once again find hunting conditions favorable this season.
The 2019 hunting season resulted in the highest deer harvest for Frederick County since 2015 and the highest for Clarke County since 2016. The general firearms season for Frederick, Clarke and Winchester starts on Saturday and runs through Jan. 2.
“The harvest was up a tiny bit last year from the year before, and it should be about the same again this year,” said Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources district biologist Fred Frenzel. “The acorn crop, it’s one of those years where it’s kind of spotty. The white oaks are not doing well in most places, but the red oak group, on the average, I would say is doing fair to good.
“It sort of depends on where you are. There are pockets where it’s really good, and there are pockets where it’s a bust.”
Frenzel said there should be just the right amount of acorns locally to make it so it’s not hard for hunters to find deer.
“It could be good news for the deer hunter if the property you’re hunting is one of those places that has acorns,” Frenzel said. “Every place doesn’t have acorns, so deer will be concentrated in those areas that do have a good crop. Statewide, it seems like the acorn crop is better at the lower elevations, which would bode well for most of Clarke County and most of Frederick County, because most of that area is not up in the mountains.
“There’s a decent acorn crop, but not overwhelming to the point where the hunters are going to have a hard time finding deer.”
In 2019, the deer harvest was 3,108 in Frederick County, up from 3,090 in 2018. In Clarke County it was 1,674 in 2019 (up from 1,626 in 2018) and in Winchester it was 20 (up from 16 in 2018).
While the overall numbers weren’t much different from 2018 to 2019, there was a significant change in the gender of the deer kills.
In Frederick County, 53.9 percent of the harvested deer were female, up from 50.5 percent in 2018 and the most since the harvest was 54.1 percent in 2014. Clarke County’s deer kills were 57.1 percent female (up from 55.9 percent in 2018 and the most since it was 57.1 in 2013), and Winchester’s kills were 60 percent female.
That increase was to be expected. Prior to the 2019 season, VDWR made a change to “Earn a Buck,” which was introduced to the local area in 2010 as a way to increase the antlerless deer kill level. Previously, it was unlawful to take a second antlered deer on private lands prior to taking at least one antlerless deer on private lands in the counties. Now, you can’t take a second buck unless you’ve killed two anterless deer.
“The goal is to lower the overall population in those counties, especially Clarke County,” Frenzel said. “We’ve managed to bring the population level down a good bit in Frederick County over the past 10 years, but Clarke is still at a very high level. With Chronic Wasting Disease creeping through the counties, what we’re really trying to do is lower that deer population.”
CWD continues to be a problem in the area. The first case in Virginia was found in 2009 in Frederick County. There had never been any cases of CWD found in Clarke County until last year, when two were found. There were 13 cases in Frederick County last year — down from 26 in 2018 — but there were still 21 cases in Virginia overall, including five in Shenandoah County and one in Fauquier County.
The symptoms of the fatal progressive neurological disease include staggering, lowered head, drooling, confusion, and weight loss in deer.
“It’s not really unexpected [we found it in Clarke County], but it’s disappointing that it’s moved over there,” Frenzel said. “It could be either spreading from Frederick County East or it could be coming down from the Panhandle of West Virginia, because they’ve got cases there, too.”
VDWR will not have mandatory dates for hunters to check deer this year because of COVID-19. Frenzel said they use a lot of college students who volunteer at the stations and weren’t sure if they would be available, and they also wanted to avoid crowding at the stations.
However, there are still voluntary free check-in stations throughout Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Hunters can take deer heads and at least four inches of the neck to refrigerator locations and follow the instructions. These stations are North Mountain Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company 19 in Winchester, the Winchester-Frederick County Conservation Club, the Enders Fire Department in Berryville, the Elks Lodge in Front Royal and the Department of Forestry in Woodstock.
Because of CWD, Frenzel noted that Hunters for the Hungry is not accepting deer harvested from Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah, Culpeper or Fauquier counties this year.
Even though hunting is an activity where people keep their distance from each other, VDWR does have COVID-19 guidelines for the hunting season. One of the things that VDWR is recommending is that people not travel long distances from their home base to conduct their hunting.
