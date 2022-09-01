WINCHESTER — Adam Marcus Griffin, a 36-year-old member of the Latin Kings street gang in Winchester, was found guilty on all counts Thursday night, concluding a murder/solicitation of murder trial that began Monday in Winchester Circuit Court.
What happened next, as Judge Brian M. Madden said, "was the most outrageous display in a courtroom I've seen in all my years as an attorney."
Griffin did not testify during his four-day trial for the June 30, 2020, shooting death of 30-year-old Lorenzo Coles "Zoe" Wheeler and a subsequent attempt to have a witness in the case killed. But he took the stand after the verdict was announced during the sentencing phase to tell the jury how his disadvantaged youth led him into a life of crime and gangs.
"I never blamed anybody for my circumstances," he said.
But he refused to admit guilt.
"Just because I'm in the life doesn't mean I murdered him," Griffin said. "I got found guilty of a murder I didn't commit."
Griffin became increasingly defiant when questioned by Winchester Senior Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Derek Aston.
"You spent the last 20 minutes or so blaming everybody but yourself," Aston said.
Griffin responded by calling Aston "stupid" and "walleye."
"F*** your questions, b**** a** n*****," he yelled at Aston. "Man, suck a d***. ... F*** him and this racist court."
"Mr. Griffin, please calm down," Madden advised Griffin to no avail.
Court officials finally convinced Griffin to return to his seat at the defense table, but he didn't stay there for long.
"F*** this court," he said while voluntarily walking toward the holding cell area in the Joint Judicial Center, where he was met and escorted by four deputies from the Winchester Sheriff's Office.
Once Griffin was out of the courtroom, a series of loud bangs could be heard as he hit and kicked the walls of his holding cell. Madden told people in attendance that Griffin was "acting up quite a bit."
The jury of six men and six women then went into a private area to deliberate Griffin's sentence. When they returned about 15 minutes later, Griffin refused to come back into the courtroom.
The jury recommended a sentence of life in prison on the charge of first-degree murder. Jurors were not asked to suggest a prison term on the three other counts Griffin was convicted on: Solicitation of murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.
He will be formally sentenced by Madden on Nov. 22.
Prior to Griffin's outburst, Wheeler's widow, Kristine Wheeler, gave a victim impact statement to the jury explaining how her husband's murder devastated her and her family.
"He was my best friend," Kristine Wheeler said about the man she called Zoey. "He was my purpose and he was definitely my other half. ... I still have his toolbox on the porch even though, logically, I know he's not coming home."
Earlier in the day, Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale and defense attorney Howard Manheimer delivered two hours' worth of closing arguments to the jury.
Manheimer maintained, as he had since the trial began on Monday, that one of the prosecution's key witnesses, Erik "E" Carter of Winchester, was actually the one who killed Wheeler and, with help from his friends, set up Griffin to take the fall.
Hovermale said Manheimer was "grasping at straws" and characterized his claim as "a grand conspiracy."
"We have heard absolutely nothing as to why Erik Carter would want Lorenzo Wheeler dead," Hovermale said. "It [the investigation] was guided by the evidence."
Manheimer stressed that investigators never recovered a gun, DNA, fingerprints or the clothing that Griffin was wearing on the night of the shooting. The closest they came to finding a murder weapon was retrieving an empty gun case for a Glock handheld firearm that was in a trash bag filled with Griffin's personal possessions.
"A gun case is a poor substitute for a gun," Manheimer said.
Hovermale said Griffin shouldn't be allowed to go free simply because he was able to destroy evidence that would have linked him to Wheeler's murder. She reminded the jury that Griffin reportedly told at least three people immediately following the shooting that he had killed Wheeler, and that cellphone records placed Griffin and Wheeler in the same area at the time of the murder.
Another indication of Griffin's guilt, Hovermale said, was that he later tried to get a fellow member of the Latin Kings street gang, Michael Richards, to kill Carter so he couldn't testify against him.
Manheimer said there was no solicitation of murder. He claimed Richards lied to police about Griffin issuing a hit on Carter because he was desperate to avoid prison time in two cases pending against him: A robbery charge in Winchester and an alleged probation violation in Frederick County.
On Thursday evening, after Griffin's outburst stunned the courtroom, Hovermale told the jury that his profane display proved how dangerous he is to the community.
"He can't be allowed in society," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.