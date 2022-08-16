BERRYVILLE — A Herndon man will spend two decades in prison in connection with a 2019 suicide-by-cop attempt in Clarke County.
Timothy Bias Neal was sentenced in Clarke County Circuit Court on Monday to a total of 58 years. However, all but 20 years were suspended. He will spend that time behind bars, receiving credit for the time he’s been jailed since his arrest on Aug. 5, 2019, according to county Commonwealth’s Attorney Anne Williams.
Neal was sentenced to 40 years with 24 years suspended on an attempted capital murder charge. He also was sentenced to five years supervised probation and then unsupervised probation for the rest of his life.
In addition, Neal was sentenced to three years imprisonment on a charge of use of a firearm in the commission of attempted capital murder. That sentence is mandatory and the maximum that someone convicted of that crime can receive, Williams said.
On a charge of possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, Neal received a five-year suspended sentence plus five years of supervised probation. For a charge of maliciously shooting into an occupied law enforcement vehicle, he received 10 years in prison with nine years suspended, plus five years of supervised probation.
The supervised probation periods will run concurrently, Williams said. Therefore, immediately after he’s released from prison, Neal will undergo his five years of supervised probation before going onto unsupervised probation permanently, she explained.
Overall, Circuit Court Judge Alexander Iden “did impose the cap” as far as how long Neal could be sentenced under the law, Williams said.
Earlier this year in court, as part of a plea bargain, Neal entered Alford pleas to attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer and use of a firearm while attempting to commit capital murder. In an Alford plea, which the courts treat as a conviction, a defendant doesn’t admit guilt but rather concedes that a conviction would be likely at trial.
At that time, Neal also entered guilty pleas to maliciously shooting at an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon. An attempted malicious wounding charge was dismissed as part of the plea bargain.
Neal was sentenced in connection with an incident involving Clarke County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Nicholas “Don” Chambers, who has since retired. The incident occurred on the day that Neal was arrested.
Chambers stopped Neal, who had been walking in the median of Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) near Hawthorne Lane. The sergeant had responded to a call for an ambulance that Neal made at the nearby Nalls Farm Market. Neal had said he was having trouble walking.
Chambers tried to use his lapel microphone to call in Neal’s driver’s license information. Unable to reach a dispatcher, though, Chambers went back to his cruiser to submit the information via radio.
In a video taken by a camera inside Chambers’ police cruiser, Neal is seen approaching the vehicle and firing a shot from a .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol at the sergeant at a distance of about 30 yards. The bullet hit the cruiser’s front bumper.
Returning fire, Chambers struck Neal in the right arm and wounded him. As Chambers approached the perpetrator, who was lying on the ground, Neal begged the officer to kill him.
The video “clearly shows,” Williams said, “the defendant pointing the firearm directly at the cruiser where Sgt. Chambers was seated” and then firing the weapon.
And, “he (Neal) never dropped the gun until he was disarmed after he was shot,” she said. “Only after that did he begin to ask (Chambers) to be killed.”
Much of Monday’s sentencing hearing involved testimony regarding mental health/substance abuse issues that Neal reportedly had been suffering.
The hearing lasted roughly five hours. During the hearing, Chambers testified about the incident and the impact the shooting had on him both professionally and personally.
As exhibits, prosecutors introduced the dashcam video of the shooting, photographs from the crime scene, certified copies of Neal’s prior convictions and a summary outlining the opinion of expert witness Dr. William Stejskal, who testified for the Commonwealth to rebut the testimony of the defense’s expert, Dr. April Szilagyi.
After the Commonwealth rested its case, the defense called Szilagyi and several of Neal’s family members who testified in support of the defendant. The Commonwealth then called Stejskal for rebuttal testimony. Both the Commonwealth and the defense made closing arguments. The Commonwealth then argued again on rebuttal. Williams said that is standard procedure.
Following the arguments, Neal made a statement before Iden pronounced sentence on him.
“He was remorseful,” said Williams. She declined to elaborate.
Also earlier this year, Iden denied a motion by Neal’s attorney to either remove the Confederate statue outside the Clarke County Courthouse or move the case to another venue if it went to trial.
Public Defender Timothy S. Coyne had contended that widespread community support for keeping the statue honoring men who fought to defend slavery would make it impossible for a Black man accused of shooting at a white sheriff’s deputy to get a fair trial. Iden ruled on April 18 that any racists in the jury pool could be stricken during jury selection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.