WINCHESTER — Julio Cesar Vazquez had an alibi when he met with police six weeks after being accused of raping an underage girl on Oct. 27, 2019.
Investigator of Alissa J. Singhas of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office testified on Thursday in Frederick County Circuit that Vazquez told her in a Dec. 11, 2019, interrogation that he was in the bathroom of his home between 3:30 a.m. and 3:45 a.m., which was around the time the girl said he was raping her. And he said his wife could verify it because she had to use the bathroom and saw him.
The girl testified on Wednesday that the alleged rape was the last of three or four rapes over a two-year period while she was staying at Vazquez’s home. On Thursday, Vazquez emphatically denied raping the now 15-year-old girl.
“Absolutely not. Never,” the 32-year-old Vazquez told defense attorney John F. O’Neill Castro. “There wasn’t any sexual assault ever.”
But neither Vazquez or his wife — who doesn’t speak English — mentioned the alibi in testimony Thursday. Vazquez said he entered the bedroom of the girl, who was staying at his home, around 1 a.m. to hug and kiss her goodnight. He said he then went to his bedroom and watched TV and played video games before going to sleep.
Heather D. Enloe, an assistant commonwealth’s attorney, pounced on the contradiction during a blistering 30-minute cross examination of Vazquez.
“Did you tell Ms. Singhas that you we’re up at 3 a.m. and moving around?” she asked Vazquez. “You didn’t testify to that did you? You didn’t say anything about being up at 3 a.m.”
Vazquez and O’Neill told an incredulous Enloe that the wife didn’t mention it in her testimony because of confusion with questions relayed by a Spanish-speaking interpreter. O’Neill Castro sought a do-over from Judge Alexander R. Iden. He requested Lopez Corona be recalled to testify, saying that while he speaks Spanish, he hadn’t been closely listening to the translation. Enloe vociferously objected.
“It’s seems inherently significant that the defendant says he had an alibi,” she said. “It is incredible that that would be an oversight on Mr. O’Neill’s part.”
To prevent witnesses from being influenced by the testimony of others, they are not allowed to observe courtroom proceedings if they may be recalled. After the wife testified, Iden asked O’Neill Castro if he planned to recall her and O’Neill Castro said no. The wife then went to a separate courtroom to watch the proceedings on video. Spectators aren’t allowed in the trial courtroom due to coronavirus precautions created when trials resumed last month after a year-long postponement.
In denying O’Neill Castro’s request, Iden cited the possibility that the wife had watched the proceedings on video and said O’Neill Castro should have reserved the right to recall her. “There is no rebuttal to the rebuttal,” he told him.
Enloe also questioned Vazquez’s contradictory testimony about the girl’s motive for her accusations. Vazquez said the primary reason was a custody dispute between the girl’s mother and him and the girl wanting to live with her mother who was facing jail time over unfulfilled financial obligations. Vazquez asserted the accusation was a ruse to allow the mother to get custody of the girl and stay out of jail.
He said the mother had been a bad influence on the girl and he thought the mother was behind the accusation when he first heard of it. “I thought, uneffing believable. What is she trying to do now?” he told O’Neill Castro.
But Vazquez vacillated in a back-and-forth exchange with Enloe.
“Yes or no. Was it [the mother] putting her up to it?”
“I cannot say. You are trying to put words in my mouth.”
Vazquez voluntarily gave Singhas a DNA sample on Nov. 7, 2019, and he offered to meet with her shortly thereafter for an interview. But when Singhas said she needed more time to arrange for a Department of Social Services member to take part in the interrogation, there was a 34-day delay before it occurred. Singhas said Vazquez was slow to return calls and texts before eventually being interrogated without a lawyer present. Vazquez said he had problems getting time off from work, but Enloe implied he was stalling. She asserted a person facing such a serious accusation would have arranged to meet earlier to clear their name.
Earlier testimony came from DNA experts. S.C. “Mimi” Smith, a forensic scientist with the Virginia Department of Forensic Science, testified for the prosecution that non-sperm DNA — saliva or skin cells — from Vazquez was found on the girl’s breast, thigh and genitalia. James Thomas McClintock, a DNA analyst, founder of DNA Diagnostics Inc. and Liberty University director of forensic science, testified for the defense. He said the type of DNA found on the girl could have come from her touching objects that Vazquez touched.
Vazquez, who has been in custody since being arrested on May 8, was charged with rape, attempted rape, aggravated sexual battery, sexual penetration, and sex with a child between 13-17 years old. The trial is scheduled to resume at 8:15 a.m. today with closing arguments and juror deliberations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.