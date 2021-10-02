STEPHENS CITY — Through the first four games of the football season, the Sherando High School defense took a beating.
But when the Warriors needed it the most on Friday, it was that unit that administered the punishment that sent the Homecoming crowd at Arrowhead Stadium away happy.
Sherando’s defense did not give up a touchdown and stopped Riverside on fourth down three times in the final quarter as the Warriors hung on for a 13-8 victory at Arrowhead Stadium.
Aydan Willis ran for a score and passed for another and led a defense that shut down a dynamic passing tandem for the Rams as Sherando (3-3) won its third straight game.
The triumph solidified a massive turnaround for the Sherando defense, which was allowing 44 points and 502 yards per game in the first four weeks.
Against the Rams (0-6), the Warriors picked off two passes, recovered a fumble and sacked Riverside quarterback Will Lind four times as they limited Riverside to 202 total yards.
“We’ve been doubted since the beginning of the season,” said Willis, a hard-hitting linebacker. “We wanted to come out and prove that we can compete with these guys and that was it.”
“It was a huge defensive game,” added defensive back Gavyn Blye, who helped hold Riverside’s prolific receiver Gabe Karstaedt (7 TDs this season) to two catches for 21 yards. “I don’t know what else to say. It was a good game all-around.”
Sherando coach Jake Smith said that he’s seen the Warriors’ defensive potential blossoming for several weeks.
“This is something that we’ve been seeing in practice over the past three weeks and something we knew eventually was going to come together,” Smith said. “That group is getting good over there. Coach [Taylor] Loudan has done a phenomenal job coming in here and taking that over.”
What has made the difference?
“It’s a little bit of personnel, but mostly just getting used to the system,” Smith said. “It’s lining up and getting assignments and knowing our roles and just being able to play faster within that system.”
Willis said the players have been confident success was on the horizon.
“We knew we were a couple of mistakes away from being a really good defense,” the senior said. “We had to clean up those mistakes. We cleaned up those mistakes and you see what happened tonight.”
The Warriors entered the contest without a couple of key players. Quarterback Dylan Rodeffer and linebacker Zach Symons were unavailable.
That left freshman Micah Carlson running the offense. Carlson, who had seen some previous time behind Rodeffer, was a surprise starter in more ways than one.
“He found when we went on offense the first time,” said Smith, who had Blye announced at quarterback in the pregame introductions. “There’s lots of different things that go into play there. There was a couple of different plans depending on what happened with the coin toss.”
Carlson helped get the Warriors on the board in their third series. His 48-yard run on a keeper gave Sherando first-and-goal from the Riverside 7. Out of the Wildcat on the first play of the second quarter, Willis pounded the ball in from the 1 on fourth-and-goal to make it 6-0. A low snap forced a misfired pass on the PAT.
The score stayed that way until the Warriors got the ball to start the third quarter. Cam Sullivan started an 82-yard march with a 37-yard run. Carlson hit a sliding AJ Santiago for 27 yards on third down that moved the ball to the Riverside 19.
On fourth-and-goal from the 6, Smith elected to go for the score, instead of trying a field goal that could have put the Warriors up 9-0. With Willis again lined up in the Wildcat, he shoveled a pass to Santiago, who raced around the left end for the score. Cody Crittenden’s extra point made it 13-0 with 6:58 left in the period.
“Based upon film and with how things lined up I thought we had a really good opportunity,” Smith said of his decision to go for the TD. “Any time No. 5 touches the ball, usually good things happen. I trusted him in that situation and the guys on the edge did a good job blocking it up.”
Willis was pretty happy with the result.
“It was my first touchdown pass,” he said with a laugh. “I told Coach Smith, ‘I’m done. I’d like to go 1 for 1 with a touchdown pass. I’d like to end my career perfect.’”
The Rams came right back with their only substantial drive against the Warriors. A 39-yard strike from Lind to Zion Trump put the ball at the Sherando 10. On second down from the 4, the Rams botched a handoff and the ball was kicked into the end zone where Gabriel Doty fell on it to end the drive.
But just three plays later, Carlson rolled left and was picked off by Riverside’s Christian Little, who tap-danced down the sideline for a 27-yard TD return. Lind hit Karstaedt for the conversion and it was 13-8 with 2:43 left in the third.
The Rams would have three chances in the final period, but couldn’t push the ball into Sherando territory. Taking over for the final time at their own 9 with 55 seconds left, the Rams moved 31 yards to the 40. On fourth down with 9 seconds to go, Lind’s heave toward Trump was batted down by Blye to clinch the win.
“It was relief,” Blye said. “It was tension the whole time. That just relieved it.”
Sullivan rushed for 121 tough yards on 23 carries and Santiago caught six passes for 54 yards. Carlson had 13 carries for 72 yards and was 5-of-13 for 48 yards.
“He played pretty well tonight,” Smith said of Carlson. “You’re asking a freshman quarterback to go into a situation and handle it. I thought outside of one mental mistake he handled it really well.”
Nick Luttrell and Connor Waymire each picked off Lind, who finished 12 of 27 for 125 yards. Josh Metz (2), Kaleb Nowlin and Trey Kremer had sacks. Brady Hamilton and Caleb Richmond were also key in bottling up Karstaedt.
The Warriors conclude their regular season with four Class 4 Northwestern District contests, starting with Liberty at Arrowhead Stadium on Oct. 8.
They’re certainly buoyed by three straight wins and an improved defense.
“We’re ready,” Willis said. “We’re coming and we’re coming for everybody. No remorse, we’re coming.”
