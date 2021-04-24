WINCHESTER — Private testimony in Winchester Circuit Court from a witness in the case of homicide suspect Adam Marcus Griffin didn’t happen Friday.
Judge Brian M. Madden on Tuesday granted a motion by defense attorney Howard Jason Manheimer to bar the public from hearing the testimony because the witness had previously testified before a multi-jurisdictional grand jury and public testimony might violate grand jury secrecy rules. Madden’s ruling came despite an April 13 dissenting letter to the judge from The Winchester Star that said closed-door testimony would violate the First Amendment guarantee of press freedom and do a disservice to the public.
However, Friday’s hearing was overseen by Judge Alexander R. Iden rather than Madden because Iden was the presiding judge for the grand jury. In a written ruling, Iden did not address when, or if, the witness will testify and if it will be in public or private. After the hearing, Manheimer said he hasn’t decided if he’ll continue to seek the witness’s testimony or if it will be in private.
In a written motion on Thursday, Manheimer sought filings, impaneling orders and requests to designate sworn investigators from the grand jury. Citing state law, Manheimer said grand jury secrecy is only about attorneys, investigators and panelists keeping secret what occurred in grand jury proceedings. He said nothing he requested is required to be secret. Noting the severity of the charges against Griffin, who could face life imprisonment if convicted, Manheimer said he deserved access. “Defendant has the right to examine the documents requested and examine the propriety and legality of the panel that indicted him on these charges,” Manheimer wrote.
Iden granted limited approval saying Manheimer could have access to “relevant” grand jury transcripts. He defined relevant as anything mentioning Griffin or details related to the June 30 shooting of Lorenzo Coles Wheeler on the street in front of 312 N. Kent St.
If prosecutors assert disclosure of certain evidence could endanger a witness or compromise the case, Iden said he’ll privately review the evidence and decide whether the defense gets access. He decision will be based on whether releasing the evidence is “consistent with the ends of justice and necessary for the defendant to adequately prepare his defense.”
Griffin, 35, of the 900 block of Braddock Street, is charged with first-degree murder, possession/transportation of a firearm by a felon, and use of a firearm in a felony in the killing. In a related case, Griffin was charged in January with solicitation of murder after being accused of trying to have a witness in his case killed. In a motion in March, Manheimer wrote that the solicitation charge was based on “uncorroborated allegations of a ‘jailhouse snitch’ along with a few ambiguous text messages.”
Authorities haven’t said what the homicide motive was, but the 30-year-old Wheeler was found with crack cocaine on him and both men knew one another. They lived in the same Beechcroft Road home for a time last year.
An informant’s tip led to the arrest of Griffin on July 2 in Front Royal on the possession/transportation of a firearm charge. He’s remained incarcerated ever since. The informant said they had seen Griffin carrying a gun in Winchester on the day of the slaying.
Trial on the solicitation charge is set to begin June 8. Griffin’s murder trial is scheduled for Oct. 20.
