WINCHESTER — Millbrook’s girls basketball team didn’t shoot well in the first half and ended Tuesday’s Class 4 Northwestern District tournament semifinal game against No. 4 Sherando with just a 35-percent mark from the field.
But the Pioneers harassed the Warriors on the other end of the court all evening, and a sound defensive effort lifted top-seeded Millbrook into Thursday’s district championship game.
Millbrook forced 33 turnovers and held the Warriors to less than 25 percent from the floor in what was the third meeting between the two teams this season, and the result was a 68-28 drubbing that pits the Pioneers against James Wood for the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament title.
It was Millbrook’s second tournament win of 40 or more points — the Pioneers thumped Handley by 53 in last week’s quarterfinals — and was its third dominant win of the season over Sherando.
Although the Pioneers (24-1) piled up the takeaways — they had 17 in the first period alone — they led by just 11 at the end of the first period and by seven early in the second quarter before outscoring the Warriors 47-14 over the final 21:18 of the game.
“[Senior Emily] Magee came out and hit some big threes early and then we got three-happy and we started taking a lot and missing a lot,” said Millbrook coach Erick Green Sr., whose team made just eight of its first 32 shots. “We got away from attacking the basket, so I told the kids no more threes, let’s get it to the rim. We started getting it to the rim and then we started taking some more threes and got them to fall.”
Sherando (13-11), which had fallen to Millbrook by 35 and 51 points during the regular season, struggled immensely against the Pioneers’ pressure in the opening quarter and turned the ball over on 17 of its first 20 possessions.
The Warriors cleaned up their ball security in the second period (Millbrook also eased off of its full-court pressure for chunks of the game) while committing just three turnovers in the frame, but they had 13 more in the second half and never threatened Millbrook’s lead after the Pioneers broke the game open with a 16-2 run in the second quarter.
Millbrook finished the game with 23 steals, with 10 of those coming in the first quarter. Sherando head coach Brooklyn Wilson said the Pioneers opened the game in similar fashion when the two teams last met at Millbrook on Jan. 31.
“That was something that we really tried to focus on but again even as much as you prepare for it, it’s always a shock when you get on the court and your adrenaline’s going,” Wilson said. “With [junior guard Haley Mack] out now, it’s kind of put us in a bind because we’ve been used to having that extra guard on the bench. That messes with our substitutions a little bit, but I thought once we settled in we did a great job. It’s just that early lapse that always comes back to kill you.”
The Pioneers’ poor shooting kept Sherando in the game midway through the first half, and the Warriors cut Millbrook’s lead to 21-14 in the second quarter with a 6-0 run that included back-to-back buckets by Isabel Hall.
“We weren’t surprised that we were hanging with them because we’ve known all season that we can,” Wilson said. “We’re a young team. We have a lot of inexperienced girls that get a ton of minutes, so a lot of that too comes with more experience. But we looked like we belonged out on the court tonight because we did. … We’ve seen it all season, our fans have seen it, so getting [the players] to get that feeling was really important, especially for the future.”
Sherando’s short spurt in the second prompted a timeout and a switch in offensive philosophy for the Pioneers, who scored 10 unanswered points out of the timeout and took a 37-19 lead into halftime.
Millbrook, which made 27 of 77 field goal attempts and was 4 for 22 from beyond the 3-point arc (Magee made a trio of threes in the first period), made seven of its last 10 shots to close the first half.
“Like I tell the kids, you ain’t gonna make all of them,” Green said, who added that the Pioneers got “lazy” on defense in the second period. “The thing that we try to do and that I express is find the best man with the open shot. Not guaranteeing we’re gonna make it but we want the best shot every time we come down the floor and we are patient with the basketball trying to find the open man.”
Millbrook senior Alison Hauck finished with a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds, and Magee added 14 points for the Pioneers, who also made just 10 of 21 free throws but outrebounded Sherando 56-36. Hauck, Magee, Kennedi Rooks and Avery O’Roke (nine points) each had four steals for Millbrook.
The Pioneers held Sherando to just nine points in the second half and outscored the Warriors 21-6 in the third period to force a running clock in the fourth. Sherando made just 10 of 42 shots (24 percent) and was 0 for 14 from deep.
Hall and freshman Grace Burke (nine rebounds) led the Warriors with six points apiece.
Thursday’s 6 p.m. championship game will be the fourth meeting of the season between Millbrook and James Wood. The two teams split a pair of regular-season meetings before the Pioneers topped the Colonels in a game to decide the district tournament’s top seed and the automatic Region 4C berth on Feb. 10.
“We’re excited to have to play them again at our place,” Green said. “We’re looking forward to it and I know they’re looking forward to it. It should be a good game.”
