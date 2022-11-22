WINCHESTER — The defense attorney for a Winchester man convicted of murder on Sept. 1 is seeking a new trial over what he claims were inconsistent statements made by a witness in the case.
The motion requesting a new trial for 37-year-old Adam Marcus "Loco" Griffin was filed Monday in Winchester Circuit Court by attorney Howard Manheimer, but it was sealed because it contained confidential information presented to a multi-jurisdictional grand jury that was investigating the June 30, 2020, drug-related murder of 30-year-old Lorenzo Coles "Zoe" Wheeler of Winchester.
The contents of the sealed motion became public Tuesday morning in Winchester Circuit Court prior to what was supposed to be Griffin's sentencing hearing. Manheimer told Judge Brian M. Madden that a key prosecution witness in Griffin's four-day jury trial, Erik "E" Carter, gave testimony that was inconsistent with information he shared with the multi-jurisdictional grand jury while it was conducting its investigation in 2020.
According to Manheimer, Carter has said two different things about when Griffin grabbed the gun used to shoot Wheeler. The witness allegedly told the grand jury that Griffin already had the handgun on him when he left the home of Carter's mother on North Kent Street to lie in wait for Wheeler. During Griffin's trial, Carter said the defendant grabbed the gun from the kitchen before carrying it outside.
"We were shocked by the testimony," Manheimer said.
The defense attorney has asked for transcripts of Carter's grand jury and trial testimony, as well as transcripts regarding the testimony of Winchester Police Detective Marti Ivins, who interviewed Carter during her investigation of Wheeler's murder.
Winchester Commonwealth's Attorney Heather Hovermale told Madden that Manheimer's claim is baseless.
"No inconsistent statements were made," she said.
Hovermale noted the prosecution had shared all relevant evidence in the case with Griffin's attorneys prior to trial, and that Manheimer never pointed out the alleged inconsistency during his cross-examination of Carter on Aug. 29.
Madden seemed leery of Manheimer's claim but noted Griffin is facing a life sentence, so he was willing to schedule a hearing on the defense motion for 1 p.m. Dec. 9. Madden also rescheduled Griffin's sentencing hearing to the same date and time so the judge would be able to proceed "depending how the court rules on the motion."
Griffin, a member of the Latin Kings street gang, was convicted on Sept. 1 of first-degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.
He also was found guilty of solicitation of murder, a charge filed after police learned Griffin, while being held in the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center near Winchester, tried to hire someone to kill Carter before he could testify against him. Throughout the trial, Manheimer claimed Carter was the real killer, not Griffin, but no evidence was presented to support the accusation.
On the evening of June 30, 2020, Griffin got in a phone argument with Wheeler after learning he and his wife were housing one of Griffin's former girlfriends in their Beechcroft Road home in Winchester. Afterwards, Griffin suspected Wheeler would come to the home at 309 N. Kent St. where he was staying to continue the conversation. Griffin, armed with a .40-caliber Glock handgun, hid across the street and waited for Wheeler to arrive, then shot him once in the abdomen before running from the scene. Wheeler died a few hours later in Winchester Medical Center.
Following four days of testimony, a jury of six men and six women needed just 15 minutes to find Griffin guilty of all charges. After the verdict was read, Griffin protested the outcome during a profanity-laced tirade that Madden said was "the most outrageous display in a courtroom I've seen in all my years as an attorney."
On Tuesday, Hovermale said Griffin's conduct has not improved since his conviction. She said he has had numerous behavioral problems at the Regional Detention Center and keeps getting placed in "the hole," a reference to solitary confinement.
Griffin appeared in court Tuesday wearing a jail-issued orange jumpsuit. He exhibited no bad behavior and complied with court officials and the three deputies from the Winchester Sheriff's Office who stayed close to him during proceedings.
