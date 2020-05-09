BERRYVILLE — Clarke County Public Schools (CCPS) are receiving a $75,000 contribution from a defunct organization now being liquidated.
Tri-County Virginia Opportunities Industrial Centers of America operated the local Head Start program for many years. In late 2018, the organization dissolved and Community Development Institute has since operated the program on an interim basis.
In a February letter to CCPS Superintendent Chuck Bishop, Winchester attorney Jared Truban wrote that as part of liquidating its assets, Tri-County wanted to make a donation to the school division. However, the organization placed two conditions on the donation.
One is that the money must be put toward prekindergarten or elementary education, but not necessarily at any particular school. The other is that it must be used to help pupils. It cannot be put toward, for instance, employee payroll and benefits costs or reimbursing employees for expenses related to seminars and training, according to Truban.
“The donation is intended to serve as a resource for the acquisition of supplies for students, or field trips, or other uses which directly benefit the students,” Truban wrote.
“Tri-County Virginia OIC expects that Clarke County Public Schools will use these funds in an appropriate manner,” he continued.
School division administrators determined the donation should be placed in the school capital account for future expenses at Boyce and D.G. Cooley elementary schools.
The Clarke County Board of Supervisors’ Finance Committee will consider the request when it meets Monday morning.
Bishop said the money likely will be used to buy new furniture for the elementary schools as they prepare to reopen in August. Schools currently are closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Many of our elementary classrooms have tables which are not conducive to social distancing,” he said. “We are considering the purchase of individual student desks so that students can be spaced out appropriately” when necessary to control the spread of an illness.
Tri-County’s donation is the largest private contribution provided to a school division that Bishop has seen during his 15 years as a superintendent.
“Any donation is significant,” he said, “but especially in our current situation with the economy struggling as a result of the pandemic.”
Head Start is a U.S. Department of Health and Human Services program offering education, health, nutrition and parent involvement services to low-income children from birth to age 5 and their families.
An organization has applied to operate Clarke County’s Head Start program on a permanent basis, but it has not yet received federal approval, Bishop said.
