WINCHESTER — Chris Johnson was grieving and eager to move on with his life, so the avid outdoorsman decided to take on all 2,192 miles of the Appalachian Trail from Maine to Georgia.
His favorite hiking buddy, a rescue dog named Winnie, wanted to make the journey with him, but Johnson worried about how his 6-year-old pup would fare over such a great distance in environments where water can be scarce. He reluctantly left her behind, but promised Winnie that she could join him midway through his excursion.
A few months later, Winnie was the only living creature at Johnson’s side when he collapsed on the trail, miles from the nearest hospital.
‘One final hike together’
Hiking the Appalachian Trail had long been a goal for Johnson, but he wanted to do it his own way. Rather than going from south to north, as the majority of hikers do, he went from north to south, choosing to tackle some of the trail’s roughest and most mountainous terrain right out of the gate.
“You start with the hardest climb, you head into the hardest sections of the trail — southern Maine and the Whites [White Mountains] — and you’re not even in shape yet,” Johnson said.
The Appalachian Conservancy, a national organization that maintains, protects and promotes the trail, cautions that a southbound excursion is “best undertaken only by experienced and fit hikers.”
Johnson started planning his trip years in advance, squirreling away as much money as he could from his jobs at Greatscapes Property Management Group in Winchester and the Mountain Trails retail store on the Loudoun Street Mall.
On Feb. 2, 2019, exactly five months before Johnson’s journey began, his best friend died unexpectedly from a drug overdose.
“It caught everyone completely off guard,” Johnson said. “He was the type of guy who went to the gym, played soccer. He was an all-around great guy.”
After giving thought to canceling the hike, Johnson decided to turn it into a tribute to his friend by taking along some of his ashes. Shortly after stepping off on July 2, he sprinkled half the ashes on top of Mount Katahdin in Maine, and six months later, as the hike came to an end, he left the rest on Springer Mountain in Georgia.
“One final hike together,” said Johnson, who adopted the trail name Anubis, the Egyptian god of burials and the afterlife.
‘A small bump’
Anyone who hikes the Appalachian Trail needs to carry the essentials for survival. Johnson’s shelter, bedding, clothing, toiletries, water filtration equipment and more were all strapped to his back, weighing an efficient 13 pounds.
Some of his supplies, like food and winter clothing, were bought along the way from towns near the trail.
“Typically every three to five days, you’ll catch a ride or hitchhike into town, get more food and get back on the trail,” Johnson said.
Occasionally, hikers will stay in a town for a day or two, bunking in a low-cost hostel or sharing a hotel room with other hikers. Johnson said these overnight stays give people opportunities to shower, do laundry, check on things back home, avoid bad weather and get some much-needed rest.
He always took advantage of the off-trail breaks to check on Winnie, who was staying with friends back home.
“She had a small bump [on her hip] when I left,” Johnson said. “After I left, it kept growing.”
Just a few weeks into his adventure, as Johnson hiked the White Mountains in New Hampshire, he started getting alarming messages about Winnie’s bump, which had turned into a cyst and needed to be surgically removed.
Johnson felt desperate, 800 miles from home and unable to be with his beloved companion when she needed him most. Mountain Trails owner Garry Green eased his worries by making sure Winnie got the surgery she needed to remove the cyst.
Reunited
Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, is, as Johnson describes it, is “the psychological and emotional halfway point” for people hiking the Appalachian Trail.
That’s where he and Winnie were reunited in October.
With his dog still healing from surgery, Johnson slowed his trek so she wouldn’t overexert herself.
“I went from doing 20 or 30 miles a day ... and slowed it to 7 or 10 miles,” he said. “Had to build her strength back up.”
By the time they passed through Virginia, Winnie was back to her old self, leading the way as she and Johnson picked up the pace to about 18 miles a day.
For a time, everything was perfect.
But only for a time.
‘The most intense pain’
It was Nov. 27, one day before Thanksgiving, and Johnson and Winnie were approaching the small town of Erwin, Tennessee, where Appalachian Trail hikers were gathering to celebrate the holiday.
Johnson felt a sharp pain in his abdomen. He suspected it was gas from something he had eaten the night before, or possibly the onset of diarrhea caused by the giardia parasite.
He had been walking that morning with a friend whose trail name was Candy Bar, but decided to stay back on his own when he started feeling nauseous. Johnson made himself throw up, thinking it might relieve the pain in his stomach.
“It didn’t make me feel any better,” he said.
Meanwhile, Winnie was acting strangely, looking at Johnson with what appeared to be concern in her eyes and whimpering each time they crossed a road. In hindsight, Johnson said his dog sensed that something was seriously wrong, and she was encouraging him to get off the trail and seek help.
“And then I pulled my pack off and keeled over,” he said. “It was the most intense pain I ever had.”
Johnson had “a sliver of cell service,” so he texted another hiker and asked her to contact the hostel in Erwin to see if they could help get him to a doctor.
He waited awhile, then he and Winnie decided to walk out on their own. After about a third of a mile, he encountered another hiker, Acorn, then collapsed again.
Acorn called 911 and was told it would take an hour or more for a search and rescue team to reach them. Fortunately, people from the hostel had learned of his predicament and showed up a few minutes later to help him and Winnie walk a mile to their vehicles.
“It ended up being acute perforated appendicitis,” Johnson said. “It didn’t rupture, but it had torn. I was hours away from a really, really bad situation.”
‘Pushing through’
Doctors in Erwin determined Johnson’s appendix had failed 48 hours before surgery, but he was so tired and sore from hiking that he didn’t realize something was wrong until he felt what he thought was a gas bubble.
“My body was just used to pushing through the pain,” Johnson said.
He underwent emergency surgery, then spent the next two weeks recovering in Erwin.
Meanwhile, Winnie was in good hands. Johnson’s fellow hikers made sure she had everything she needed while waiting for her owner to regain his health.
Once Johnson resumed his trek, he kept encountering people along the trail who recognized Winnie from the time they spent together in Erwin.
On Jan. 14, a month behind schedule and with their money and bodies exhausted, Johnson and Winnie finally reached the end of the trail at Springer Mountain in northern Georgia, where they sprinkled the remaining ashes of Johnson’s friend before heading home to Winchester.
“When I’m on my death bed, I’ll know the Appalachian Trail was the most important thing I’ve done with my life,” Johnson said.
The journey continues
Johnson’s near-death experience did not diminish his enthusiasm for the outdoors. He and Winnie are already saving up to hike the 2,653-mile Pacific Crest Trail from northern Washington to Southern California sometime next year.
“Even though it’s longer than the Appalachian Trail, your elevation gain is a little bit less,” Johnson said, adding that the West Coast hike will probably take five months. “It’s a differently designed trail, so you can do big miles.”
This time, though, he’ll be carrying a satellite-based GPS device so, should another calamity await, he can send out a distress call.
(2) comments
I always admire Appalachian Trail thru hikers. To do this entire hike with the grief from losing a friend, the worry about his dog's health, and an appendix operation is a true statement of perseverance.
What a great story. I'm glad Chris and Winnie are okay.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.