State Del. Dave LaRock, R-33rd, is scheduled to appear in Loudoun County General District Court Wednesday on four misdemeanor charges, including trespassing and destroying a posted sign.
Caleb Kershner, LaRock’s attorney and a Loudoun County supervisor, said the charges are “baseless” and the allegations include a fence that he owns.
“Just like any other citizen, Mr. LaRock is innocent until proven guilty, which he will not and we anticipate these charges will be ultimately dropped,” Kershner said.
Walter and Christina Curfman, who filed the complaint, said the offenses occurred between Sept. 8, 2020, and Oct. 12, 2020, on their property in the Hamilton area. A no trespass order was provided on Sept. 4, 2020, according to the complaint.
The Curfmans alleged in their complaint that on Oct. 11 LaRock lectured Christina Curfman about her religious position on minority groups and told her she would “meet her maker soon.” The couple said he also drove his SUV directly at Christina, accelerating toward her.
The next day, on Oct. 12, LaRock allegedly entered their property "with the intent to destroy property," according to the complaint. He allegedly cut a chain and removed a gate on the Curfman property, the complaint said.
LaRock faces two counts of pulling down a fence and leaving a gate open, and one count each of trespassing after forbidden and destruction of a posted sign without consent.
LaRock represents the 33rd District, which covers most of rural western Loudoun County and portions of Clarke and Frederick Counties.
(7) comments
Well isn't this an interesting development. Looking forward to an update on this little gem. Perhaps someone will be announcing soon that they need to step aside to spend some time reflecting with family? Thoughts and prayers....
Pure evil! Dave’s gotta go!
One must remember that liberals believe that male is female, arson & looting is peaceful, election fraud is fair, and good is evil.
I don't believe that male is female, nor looting is peaceful. Though, I do believe you are a loser.
He's not very bright. Now that he's irrelevant, he's been bleating as much as Trump, and as much nonsense......you don't suppose......???
Good try, goat coward.
Combine this with his attendance at the insurrectionist rally and his milquetoast response to it, LaRock should be removed from office.
