Delane Karalow is a lifelong Virginian who spent her career working in education. She calls the field her “great love.”
She taught at University of Lynchburg in the art history department for a long time. Then, three years ago, she retired and moved to Frederick County.
Karalow was, at all levels, publicly educated — from her days in Fairfax County Public Schools to her doctorate from Virginia Commonwealth University.
“I feel like I owe something to education because I received so much,” she said. “So it’s kind of like, pay it back, pay it forward.”
For Karalow, giving back looks like running for Frederick County School Board. She’s on the ballot for the Opequon District seat in this November’s election.
She says she is a proponent of public education, largely due to her time spent as a student and educator in that system.
“I haven’t decided how much I advocate yet for ... school choice because I’m publicly educated, right? If you start breaking up public education, it’s the students who need it the most that suffer,” she said. “... So, the whole public education versus school choice argument is extremely complicated. But, on the other hand, how are the schools going to be able to continue to increase the budgets?”
If elected, Karalow says she’ll use her perspective as an educator, and as a Frederick County resident, to strengthen the school system. Her campaign is based on what she calls the three As: academic rigor, accessibility and accountability.
The academic rigor goal is based on her own observations as an educator. While teaching, she says she noticed a yearly decline in reading, writing and cognitive abilities.
“I know that there is a push in Virginia and many states to get students to be workforce ready. And I think that’s good. What I’m concerned about is students not being adequately prepared for that academically. And a lot of people like to talk about leadership, and teaching leadership. But unless you have really solid reading, writing, science, math skills, none of that’s going to do you any good,” she said. “You can’t even pass home ec if you don’t know fractions.”
The second “A” is accessibility. Part of this goal for Karalow is advocating for parents’ rights. Transparency in the curriculum is a big piece of that, she said.
“I don’t think it was ... until COVID that parents even had an idea of what was going on in the schools with the curriculum,” Karalow said. “And I think parents need to have better access to exactly what’s being taught in the schools. There needs to be more openness between the administrators and the teachers and the parents.”
That openness, she said, can also help protect teachers when issues arise in the classroom.
Karalow added that while some school board decisions do need to be reviewed in closed session, she believes discussions should be held publicly as much as possible.
The third “A,” accountability, is a point Karalow says overlaps with her accessibility goal. She sees lack of transparency in the school’s budget, as well as the handling of school issues, as a factor that’s bound to cause problems.
Karalow does not have any close relatives in Frederick County Public Schools. She sees this as an advantage as, in her words, she doesn’t have any conflicts of interest. She says that, if she were elected, this would help her in making decisions.
“I’m not a [FCPS] teacher, and my grandkids are in Idaho, so I don’t have to worry about backlash against them, or anything like that,” she said.
Daryl Bell is also running for Frederick County School Board’s Opequon District seat. Back Creek, Gainesboro and at-large seats are also on the ballot for this November’s election. Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
