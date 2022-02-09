WINCHESTER — After years of delays, City Council on Tuesday was presented with a proposed update to Winchester's Comprehensive Plan.
The plan is comprised of 12 chapters filled with goals the council hopes to pursue in order to make Winchester a better place to live and work. It includes suggestions for protecting the environment, preserving wetlands and trees, increasing available housing and recreational opportunities, attracting and supporting businesses that pay higher wages, making the city easier to traverse for drivers, bus riders, bicyclists and walkers, and more.
"Every time we come to you with a land rezoning or a zoning text amendment or a conditional use [for a property], you will hear us talk about, 'Here's what the Comprehensive Plan recommends,'" Winchester Planning Director Timothy Youmans told council. "It [the Comprehensive Plan] is not law, though, and I think that's a key thing. ... You can determine a rezoning or a text amendment or a conditional use based on the merits of the proposal even when it is not completely consistent with the Comprehensive Plan."
The plan is updated by the Planning Commission every few years to reflect the city’s evolving development, infrastructure and residential goals. The latest update was expected to be presented for council's approval in April 2020 but was significantly delayed when the COVID-19 pandemic interfered with the collection of public input, forced key city employees to work from home for several months and made it unsafe to hold in-person commission meetings.
"This represents many years of the Planning Commission working through some very challenging times," Youmans said on Tuesday night while presenting the long-awaited update to City Council for its review.
State law requires Virginia municipalities to adopt a comprehensive plan and review it at least once every five years.
"It does not have to be updated every five years; it simply needs to be reviewed," Youmans said.
The last significant changes made to Winchester's plan were in 2011.
The latest updates prepared by the Planning Commission primarily focus on ways to bolster the city's housing supply and ensure economic stability and growth.
Council is now required by the Code of Virginia to hold a public hearing on the proposed Comprehensive Plan updates. That hearing has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 1 in Rouss City Hall. An open house will be held one hour prior to the hearing in City Hall's lobby to offer citizens more information about the plan and its adoption process.
State law also requires council to vote on the updates by April. City Manager Dan Hoffman said on Tuesday that council could render its verdict at either of its regularly scheduled business meetings on March 8 or 22.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
Voted unanimously to delay action on proposed amendments to City Code that would specify where and how homeless shelters could operate in Winchester. Hoffman said there are some legal concerns and questions that have to be sorted out before council votes on the matter. "It's very possible that we will eventually withdraw it entirely, but we want to consult and do some more research before we make that determination," he said.
Held a first reading of a proposal to rezone 36 parcels of land in and along the 400 and 500 blocks of North Cameron Street from their current classifications of Limited High Density Residential (HR-1) or Commercial Industrial (CM-1) to Central Business (B-1). The purpose of the proposed rezonings is to spur residential and commercial development in the city's North End.
Held a first reading of a proposal to eliminate the Old Town Advancement Commission and transfer its duties to the Economic Development Authority. The measure would also create three subcommittees of the authority.
Held a first reading of a proposal to adjust the boundaries of Winchester's four voting wards to ensure that each ward has a relatively equal population. The changes would shift a total of 382 people from wards 2 and 4 into Ward 3. All of the boundary changes would occur in a semi-rectangular portion of land bordered by West Jubal Early Drive, Valley Avenue, Burton Street, Bellview Avenue and South Loudoun Street, and in a small rectangular strip of land bordered by Franklin Street, Pine Street, Orchard Avenue and Elm Street.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Les Veach, Phillip Milstead, Mady Rodriguez, Evan Clark and Richard Bell. Councilor Corey Sullivan was absent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.