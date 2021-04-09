WINCHESTER — Area legislators talked about this year’s Virginia General Assembly session during a Top of Virginia Regional Chamber breakfast on Thursday morning at Winchester Country Club.
Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester; Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, and Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, participated. Sen. Jill Vogel, R-Upperville, was unable to attend due to a reconvened Senate session in Richmond.
Two hot-button issues discussed were Virginia’s legalization of recreational marijuana and allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.
On Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed changes to a marijuana legalization bill were accepted by the General Assembly, allowing limited possession and cultivation of marijuana starting July 1. Adults age 21 and up will be able to legally possess up to one ounce (28.3 grams) of cannabis without the intent to distribute as well as cultivate four plants per household.
Wiley and LaRock shared mixed viewpoints on legalizing marijuana, with Gooditis mostly supporting it.
“I will say, frankly, that the legalization of marijuana was not my favorite thing,” said Gooditis, who represents parts of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties in District 10. “But I was convinced ultimately because of the racial inequities of how it is prosecuted and how arrests are made. Really, they are huge.”
She said she understands the concerns that come with usage of the drug, but noted that money will be spent on educating people about marijuana and the effects it can have.
She said legalization is a step in the right direction toward regulating marijuana to ease the “dangerous market” that comes with addiction, specifically that some marijuana is laced with other harmful drugs.
LaRock, who represents parts of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties in District 33, said he was a little torn on the subject. He said he understands the asking of “why not” in terms of legalization, but he believes the bill’s passage was a “terrible decision.”
“If there are problems with an imbalance with incarcerations or a need for education, we shouldn’t be starting the process on the same day that marijuana becomes legal and kids starting using it,” LaRock said. “That’s very shortsighted.”
LaRock also said he was unsure how enforcement will work, especially when it comes to businesses. He said he wasn’t sold on the amount of training law enforcement and businesses will receive in terms of being able to determine who is capable of operating vehicles or other heavy equipment.
Wiley, who represents parts of Frederick and Warren counties as well as the City of Winchester in District 29, called it a “haphazard bill” with “a lot of holes in it.”
“From what we found from Colorado’s experience through its process is that it is having drastic effects on the youth, it’s causing more issues from a law enforcement standpoint and from a legalization standpoint of keeping it in check,” Wiley said. “The concerns we have from what’s going on in Colorado and other states, with this bill I think we kind of pushed this bill too fast.”
Like LaRock, Wiley said he is concerned that the money set aside for law enforcement training is just a “drop in the bucket.”
And Wiley said he was still unsure about the process for legally obtaining seeds to plant the allowed amount of marijuana for personal use.
On the topic of voting integrity, LaRock maintains the results in the 2020 presidential election were incorrect. It’s a stand he said he has made since the election.
While Gooditis praised the results of the Department of Elections’ audit of Virginia, LaRock called it a “whitewash of a study.”
Gooditis said to fight the election results was “disrespectful” to area elections officials and called the most recent presidential election the “fairest and most efficiently run” election in Virginia’s history.
Wiley argued that something that should be an easy process is being made “too difficult” by mail-in voting and other changes.
He did, however, commend elections officials for the work they do during elections.
During closing statements, Gooditis and LaRock again expressed opposing viewpoints, particularly surrounding political parties and which one is in control.
Gooditis likened the process to the swinging of a pendulum and how power shifts back and forth. She said she one day hopes to see the pendulum stop in the middle. “We’re not there yet,” she said.
LaRock said November’s elections will be big in terms of power, especially with the governor’s seat up for grabs, and he encouraged business owners and those in the business community to get involved to swing power to the Republican side.
