WINCHESTER — The General Assembly session that wrapped up Sunday was "difficult," "heated" and "testy," according to local delegates, but it was transformative and several significant bills now await the approval of Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam.
The most recent legislative session was the first time since 1994 that Democrats had full control of the General Assembly — a result of the Nov. 5 elections. Items awaiting the governor’s signature to become law include bills that decriminalize marijuana, allow undocumented immigrants to obtain one-year-driving permits, legalize casino gambling and allow cities and counties to remove Confederate statues they own.
“This has been a difficult session with devastating attacks on liberty and opportunity in the commonwealth,” said 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton. “While the Senate proved to be a somewhat moderating influence on legislation, many bills which are particularly bad are heading to the governor.”
Tenth District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, said the session “certainly got heated” but added that that is the case in every legislative session. Twenty-ninth District Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, said this past legislative session “got testy at points, but that’s true of any session. From my point of view, there was no name calling, there was no yelling.”
Gooditis was proud of the passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act — which requires the state’s biggest utilities to deliver electricity from 100 percent renewable sources by 2045. She's also pleased by the raising of the minimum wage. SB 7, which was adopted on Sunday, increases the wage to $9.50 an hour on Jan. 1, 2021, $11 in 2022 and $12 in 2023. The bill gives the General Assembly the option, following a study of a regional minimum wage, to vote in 2024 to further increase the minimum wage to $13.50 in 2025 and $15 in 2026.
“It’s going to make such a difference in people’s lives and their ability to survive and pay their bills,” Gooditis said. “So I am so, so happy about that.”
Collins and LaRock, voted against the minimum wage increase. Collins said he feared the increase will hurt small businesses who cannot afford to pay their employees more, and that businesses already offering their employees $9.50 or higher are going to need to increase their employees' salaries to stay competitive. He also fears that raising of the minimum wage will result in higher prices on goods and services.
“Farmers already struggling to stay afloat are going to be just crippled,” Collins said.
LaRock said “‘green energy’ schemes, drastic minimum wage increases, and more regulations on businesses, will hurt Virginia's economic and job growth, and be especially hard on fixed-income and lower-income families.”
This year saw major advances for LGBTQ rights in Virginia as the House of Delegate and the Senate passed legislation prohibiting discrimination in housing, public or private employment, public spaces, and credit transactions on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity. The legislation was supported by Gooditis, but opposed by LaRock and Collins.
Gooditis believes the legislation will “create a more welcoming and equal Virginia for all of us” while LaRock called the legislation an attack on religious liberty, saying it is “designed to force religious organizations to hire individuals which violate the religious tenets of the organization, and force them out of contracting with the state to provide services to those in need.”
Democrats in the General Assembly tried to pass gun control legislation to reduce gun violence. Efforts to ban assault weapons failed, but legislation requiring background checks on all gun sales, limiting people to purchasing one handgun per month and "red flag laws" passed. Red flag laws enable authorities to temporarily take guns from people they believe are a danger to themselves or others. Gooditis believes the red flag laws could save the lives of people who are suicidal.
Collins said he was disappointed with much of the gun legislation and felt the red flag laws were “overly broad.” LaRock said in an email that the gun control legislation will “only serve to make our communities more dangerous: allowing local governments to create patchwork gun restrictions, seizure of firearms without full due process, creation of more gun-free zones (including at religious facilities like synagogues) and more. None of these will stop criminals intending to do harm, instead they only confuse matters and hinder people from defending themselves and others.”
The General Assembly also voted to increase the state’s gas tax 10 cents over the next two years. Afterward, the gas tax rate will be adjusted annually based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI). If the CPI goes up, so will the gas tax. Gooditis voted in favor of the increase, while Collins and LaRock opposed it. Money generated from the increase will go into Northam’s $3.7 billion plan to double passenger rail service over the next decade. It also would be put into a fund to pay for roads, transit and rail projects.
Virginia’s gas tax is 16.2 cents per gallon, although areas along Interstate 81 began paying an additional 7.6 cents last year to fund Interstate 81 improvements.
“The 10-cent increase would cost the average family an extra $200 a year,” LaRock said. “Unfortunately, due to large increases in passenger rail funding, and anticipated higher construction costs ... I don't think we're going to see many more road improvements for all those taxes.”
Despite mostly being disappointed in the session, LaRock said there were “a few bright spots.”
“We repealed the suspension of drivers' licenses for unpaid court fines and fees, something I've been working on for many years,” LaRock said. “Also, SB 861 is going to the governor — it would allow creation of benefits consortiums to help small employers find quality affordable health care coverage...”
Collins he was happy that legislation to prohibit people from holding a handheld personal communications device while driving passed the General Assembly. He has advocated for and introduced similar legislation for several years. He was also happy that efforts to repeal Virginia’s right-to-work were not successful.
Lawmakers will return to Richmond on Thursday to vote on a budget proposal. And in April the General Assembly will reconvene to respond to legislation that the governor wholly or partially vetoes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.