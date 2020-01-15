RICHMOND — House of Delegates members have received their General Assembly committee assignments.
29th District Del. Chris Collins, R-Frederick County, and 33rd District Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, were both assigned to the Transportation Committee, while LaRock and 10th District Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, were assigned to the Counties, Cities and Towns Committee.
Collins also will serve, as he did during the 2019 legislative session, on the Education Committee and Courts of Justice Committee. LaRock will serve on the Communications, Technology and Innovation Committee.
“I’m happy to be able to continue to work with the people I have relationships with,” Collins said. “There are some new faces on there obviously, but the leadership are the same people I’ve worked with in the past, so I’ll continue to work on those issues.”
Gooditis has been named the vice chairwoman of the Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee and will also serve on the Labor and Commerce Committee.
Gooditis said she was pleased with the committee assignments she received this year and that she was “flattered” to be named vice chairwoman of the Agriculture, Chesapeake and Natural Resources Committee. Describing herself as “a rural woman,” Gooditis said she wants to do what she can to help local farming and protect the lifestyle of farmers.
LaRock said transportation has been one of his primary focuses in the past, and he wants to make sure transportation funds are distributed fairly and that Frederick County gets its fair share. The Transportation Committee advises the Commonwealth Transportation Board on policies and tweaks the methodology that calculates how much money goes to certain road projects.
Although LaRock was removed from the Education Committee, he continues to push education-related bills, including one that would prohibit any public elementary or secondary school student from participating in any family life education program without the prior written consent of a parent. And he has again introduced legislation that would allow parents to open a “Parental Choice Education Savings Account,” allowing parents to use part of their child’s Standards of Quality funds — state money allocated to public schools — toward private elementary and secondary school tuition.
Legislative Committees can be viewed online at: lis.virginia.gov/201/com/COM.HTM.
