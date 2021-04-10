WINCHESTER — Helping domestic workers and teachers, looking harder at mental health and how the economy is functioning and focusing on bills that would support better business. Those were just a few things that three local delegates said they’d like to focus on moving forward during Thursday morning’s Legislative Breakfast, hosted by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber.
Del. Bill Wiley, R-Winchester, Del. Wendy Gooditis, D-Clarke County, and Del. Dave LaRock, R-Hamilton, participated in the discussion Thursday, which consisted of touching on a few hot-button issues like marijuana legalization and voter integrity. But the delegates were able to speak to those gathered — both in-person at the Winchester Country Club and virtually — about items they were proud to support during the Virginia General Assembly session and issues they hope to continue to support.
Wiley, who represents parts of Frederick and Warren counties as well as the City of Winchester in District 29, said he did his due diligence to meet with constituents prior to serving his first General Assembly session this year.
He said one of the biggest issues that was mentioned was keeping gun policies in check. Wiley said he thinks there needs to be more focus on the mental health aspect of gun control.
“I think with part of that, people understand that’s the driving issue — it’s not the tool, it’s the mental health issue,” he said, adding that he thinks he can get bipartisan agreements there.
Wiley also said he wants to take a hard look at the economy in the area and how it could be impacted by “union language” in some bills as well as how communities are able to deal with blighted properties.
Gooditis, who represents parts of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties in District 10, said one of her “favorite” bills from this session was getting help and safety protections for domestic workers.
She lost both her parents in May within 90 days of each other and mentioned how her parents were able to die peacefully at home thanks to home health care workers.
“It was eye-opening to me to see what they need,” she said. “They have rights and needs as we all do.”
With that, Gooditis said she hopes to keep working on getting domestic workers the opportunity for workman’s compensation.
She also wants to keep raising teacher pay, saying current salaries are “a drop in the bucket compared to what teachers in other states make.”
LaRock, who represents parts of Clarke, Frederick and Loudoun counties in District 33, said that Democrats introduced and passed many bills that weren't business friendly and that Republicans should focus on undoing those bills.
“It’s going to take some years to undo,” he said. “That’s going to really dominate efforts that we have cut out for us, Lord willing, when we retake the governor’s mansion and the House of Delegates.”
LaRock said he would also like to promote school choice.
Wiley said he went down to Richmond four days a week, trying to “learn and absorb” how things are done. He also said being in the minority party was challenging, but he learned a lot in his first session.
He said he was proud to introduce bills that were meant to help veterans with several issues, including post-traumatic stress disorder. He also introduced a bill that would give permanently disabled veterans living below the property line a tax break.
Wiley said he was also proud to work on a bill that would help give rights to faith-based communities regarding vaccinations.
Gooditis chose to focus on items she sponsored that focused on businesses, pointing to bills that centered around putting an emphasis on skills, establishing retail sales and use tax exemptions, establishing processes for minority-owned businesses to appeal denials of certificates, to help fight unemployment among veterans and focus funding toward businesses impacted by COVID-19.
She also referenced budget items that provided funding for small business grants as well as broadband access.
LaRock said one of his main focuses during the session was to fight aspects of executive power, saying that executive orders that came down from Gov. Ralph Northam made things difficult on businesses and the education system.
