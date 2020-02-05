BERRYVILLE — Deliberations will continue today in the trial of murder suspect Blake Anthony Munk.
The four-man, eight-woman jury failed to reach a verdict after eight hours of deliberations on Tuesday in Clarke County Circuit Court. They deliberated for an hour on Monday.
“We are very tired and hungry. May we adjourn for the night?” Judge Alexander R. Iden read from a note from the jury foreperson before granting the request.
Tuesday marked the trial’s sixth day.
Munk, 33, of Baltimore, is accused of participating in the March 26, 2017, drug-related robbery and killing of 48-year-old William Todd Anderson in Anderson’s Bluemont home. In addition to murder, he was charged with three counts each of robbery and use of a firearm in a felony and two counts each of abduction and armed burglary.
Munk, who told The Winchester Star during the trial that he was innocent, was one of six people charged in the crime. In November, a jury recommended a life sentence for 33-year-old Michael Ivory Curry of Summit Point, W. Va., after convicting him of first-degree murder and robbery. Curry, who is scheduled to be sentenced on March 2, struck Anderson in the head with the butt of an assault rifle and Munk is alleged to have bound him with duct tape. Anderson, who had been using crack cocaine and heroin on the night of the killing, died a few hours later from bleeding on the brain.
Also charged with murder and robbery are William Edward Freeman Jr., 27, of Berryville, and Toi Latoria Marshall, 37, of Ranson, West Virginia, the alleged getaway driver and ex-girlfriend of Munk. Both implicated Munk in testimony last week.
Freeman, who knew where Anderson lived from having done landscaping for him, said Munk threatened to beat him if he didn’t show where Anderson lived. Freeman said Munk broke down the front door of Anderson’s home while carrying a pistol. He said Curry and Munk beat Anderson for not providing the combination to a safe that contained about two ounces of cocaine, 21/2 pounds of marijuana and $2,000 in cash. The robbers wore bandannas, gloves and hoodies to hide their identity and prevent leaving DNA.
Also implicating Munk last week was William Scott Smallwood, 44, of Berryville who has been charged with armed burglary and robbery. He testified that he discussed robbing Anderson with Curry and Munk shortly before the killing, but backed out and didn’t provide an address. Smallwood said he was introduced to Curry through Joseph Paul Marshall, a suspected drug dealer. Marshall, 41, of Berryville, has been charged with solicitation of a crime and is a fugitive.
While charges weren’t filed until two years after the killing, police developed suspects within 24 hours. Olivia Franklin Bowers, who was in the home with Anderson and was duct-taped with him, said he told her before dying that the robbers might be “JoJo and the boys from West Virginia.” Police thought JoJo might be Joseph Marshall. Several hours after the killing, informant Laura Carter, who also testified last week, connected police to Toi Marshall and Munk through phone calls.
The stolen drugs and money and the guns used in the robbery were found in Marshall’s apartment on March 27, 2017. Also found were documents with the names of Curry and Munk who had been staying at the apartment. The jury was shown surveillance video of Toi Marshall’s car leaving the apartment hours before the heist and returning shortly thereafter.
But the case was no slam dunk for the prosecution. Defense attorney Howard Jason Manheimer questioned whether Freeman, Toi Marshall and Smallwood were lying in hopes of getting leniency from the prosecution. He noted a search warrant affidavit falsely stated Munk was seen returning to Marshall’s apartment after the killing by an eyewitness — a police investigator testified it was an unintentional mistake — and said it was impossible that Munk made a call to a police informant shortly after the killing because police had seized his phone after a traffic stop.
